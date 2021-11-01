Antim song Bhai Ka Birthday: Salman Khan drops new song, fans call it birthday gift for 'bade bhai' Shah Rukh Khan

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth has released a new song titled Bhai Ka Birthday. As the title reveals, the song revolves around a birthday bash. However, instead of celebrating India's popular Bhai aka Salman's birthday, the song celebrates a minister's birthday instead.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video begins with Aayush escorting the minister to his birthday bash and handing him a sword to cut his cake. The crowd breaks into a dance, playing around with each other and enjoying themselves while Salman remained stationed in his position, ensuring safety measures are taken. He eventually gives in to the music and breaks into bhangra.

Following the song's release, a few fans took to the video's comments section and called the song a birthday gift for Shah Rukh Khan, who celebrates his birthday on November 2. “A gift from Bhai to all the SRKians for tomorrow!!! #HappyBirthdayKINGKHAN,” a fan commented on YouTube. “Bade bhai ka birthday hai made for king SRK birthday,” another comment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhai Ka Birthday is composed by Hitesh Modak while Sajid Khan has sung the song. Nitin Raikwar penned the lyrics of the song.

Antim: The Final Truth is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. It marks Salman's first on-screen collaboration with his brother-in-law Aayush. Salman plays a police officer, Aayush is seen as a gangster. The trailer has teased a massive showdown between the two.

Also read: Salman Khan says he keeps criticism of Aayush Sharma's work to himself: 'He will go and tell Arpita...'

Speaking about working with Salman, Aayush had said at the press conference, “Bhai is very kind. Real life mein toh kaafi sweet hai but jab aap movie set pe dekhte ho, that’s when you realise ki aap Salman Khan ke saamne khade ho aur aapko unko punch maarna hai. I think that way, thoda palpitation type ho gaya tha mujhe (He is very sweet in real life but when you see him on a film set, that’s when you realise that you are standing in front of Salman Khan and you have to punch him. I started getting palpitations).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Presented by Salman Khan Films and produced by Salman's mother Salma Khan, Antim: The Final Truth will be out in theatres on November 26.