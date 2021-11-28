Antim The Final Truth box office day 2 collection: Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma's film collects around 10 cr in two days

Antim: The Final Truth, starring Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan, has received a positive response from the critics as well as at the box office. The film recorded a slight growth on Saturday with total collections reaching around ₹10 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film had released on Friday with opening collections of around ₹4.25-4.5 crore. On Saturday, it has collected around ₹5.25-5.5 crore, as per early estimates. The film released a day after John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate 2.

A Boxofficeindia.com report stated: “Antim: The Final Truth will show an upward trend on Saturday as it does business in the ₹5.25-5.50 crore nett range. The jump is not huge but it was crucial that the film did not drop. These type of films tend to be flat or drop on day two and here was the added factor of Salman Khan bringing in the opening day audience so a drop would have been no surprise.”

The report further said, “The film has actually held on day two which means now the actual film has a chance as its about the film and not the star pull. Now that the film did not drop on Saturday it can aim for a good Sunday and decent first weekend collections.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Antim The Final Truth box office day 1 collection: Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma's film opens at around ₹4.5 cr

As Salman Khan fans celebrated his latest release, some incidents of fans bursting firecrackers in theatres were reported. Sharing such a video, Salman requested fans to refrain from carrying fire crackers to theatres. He wrote, “Request all my fans not to take fire crackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others. My request to theatre owners not to allow fire crackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans .. thank you.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}