Anubhav Sinha calls Shah Rukh Khan 'middle-class': 'He has all the money in this world but...'

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who is known for his hard hitting films like, Thapad, Article 15, Mulk, was about to quit direction after his Shah Rukh Khan starrer Ra.One tanked in 2011. In a recent interview, Anubhav talked about going through a tough phase after the film and his equation with SRK. Director Anubhav Sinha says superstar Shah Rukh Khan is middle class boy at heart.

In an interview with journalist Faye D'Souza, Anubhav recalled how he was heartbroken after Ra.One didn't get to warm the hearts of the audience and set the box office ringing.

On Ra.one not working well

"It didn’t turn out the way all of us wanted to do. It was a heartbreak, which I carried in my heart, chest, and shoulders until 2018, when Mulk released. I’d almost given up on myself as a director. I’d decided I won’t direct," said Anubhav.

However, the director is all praise for Shah Rukh, who acted and produced in Ra.One, and opened up about his experience working with the superstar.

SRK is a middle-class boy at heart

“It is so strange that he continues to be a middle-class boy at heart. He’s so middle-class it’s not funny. See, middle-class is not just about money. The last time I met him, I told him that he’s quite middle-class. And he agreed (laughs). He has all the money in the world! But what makes you happy? Does the Gucci make you happier, or does the fact that your sister is happy make you happier?” he said.

Anubhav Sinha and SRK's latest project

Anubhav Sinha was lauded for his last film C 814: The Kandahar Hijack which released on Netflix in 2024. The film starred Vijay Verma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Arvind Swami and Dia Mirza in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is now set to star in King along with his daughter Suhana Khan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will have Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Abhay Verma in key roles.