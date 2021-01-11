Anupam Kher, asked about his marriage with Kirron Kher, reveals what it is like to be the ‘husband of a politician’

Actor Anupam Kher, who has been married to actor-politician Kirron Kher for over three decades, opened up about their relationship in a recent question-and-answer session on Twitter. When a fan asked him what it is like to be the ‘husband of a politician’, he replied, “She is not a politician at home. She is a person. :)”

Kirron is a BJP MP from Chandigarh and spent the Covid-19 lockdown in the city, fulfilling her duties as a parliamentarian.

In another tweet, Anupam was asked to describe Kiran in one line. “She is a wonderful, honest and a hardworking person! :),” he wrote.

Anupam and Kirron have been married for more than 35 years. On their wedding anniversary last year, he wished her with a heartfelt Instagram post and said that he will always be there for her, despite their busy schedules.

“Dearest #Kirron!! Happy 35th Anniversary. We have known each other for almost 45years. It is almost a lifetime. We have grown up together as two strong individuals. We don’t get to spend much time together. You are busy being a parliamentarian and I am busy being an actor. But I am and will always be there for you. You are a great girl. Stay safe. Love and prayers always! Saalgirah mubarak!! @kirronkhermp #MarriageAnniversary,” he wrote.

Recently, Anupam released his new book, Your Best Day Is Today. In his Instagram posts, he said that writing it changed his outlook towards life and people. He also promised that it will lift up the spirits of those who are feeling ‘bogged down by pandemic or the impact of the lockdown’.

On the work front, Anupam has two films in the pipeline. He will be seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Last Show, alongside Satish Kaushik. The film is said to be a tale of ‘friendship, love, laughter and tears’. He also stars in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, which will tell the story of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their homeland in 1989 and 1990.