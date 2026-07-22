...
...
Next Story

Anupam Kher backs student protest, warns against external parties hijacking their voice: ‘Nobody should misuse’

Anupam Kher addresses student protests, urging students to protect their movement from political exploitation.

Updated on: Jul 22, 2026, 16:32:21 IST
By Vibha Maru
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Anupam Kher has broken his silence on the ongoing CJP-led student protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The veteran actor took to X to share a video of himself in which he expressed support for the students' demands. At the same time, Anupam warned the student protesters not to let external groups hijack their movement or use it to further their own political agenda.

'No student should go through this'

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher spoke about CJP-protest. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)
Bollywood actor Anupam Kher spoke about CJP-protest. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)

The actor addressed the students in Hindi and spoke about the lathi-charge they faced during their protest march on Monday. The students are protesting to demand the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after NEET paper leak and for educational reforms. Anupam said in Hindi, "Dear students, I was very sad looking at the videos of the protest. No student should go through this when they just want to express their demand. I was also a student once, and I have also asked questions to the authorities. So, I understand your restlessness, anger and your hopes for the future very well. I think a student protest is the most honest protest of all. Students are just worried about their future, their rights, and improving the country. I support you all from my heart."

'Be careful of political agendas'

He concluded by saying, "This protest should be yours alone, and should not be used for a political agenda. It is your right to ask questions in a democracy, and it is also your right to hold demonstrations and protest, but you should be careful that nobody else misuses your voice."

'Don't let your protest become a tool in hands of others'

Anupam shared the video with a caption in Hindi, which translates to: "Students represent the greatest hope of any nation. Their voices must be heard, understood, and respected. I have just one plea: do not let your struggle, your cause, or your ideas become a tool in the hands of others. This message is not for or against anyone; rather, it is in support of the future of our youth. Stay safe, stay informed, and always trust your own judgment. Jai Hind!"

 
anupam kher
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home/Entertainment/Bollywood/Anupam Kher backs student protest, warns against external parties hijacking their voice: ‘Nobody should misuse’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe