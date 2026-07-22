Anupam Kher backs student protest, warns against external parties hijacking their voice: ‘Nobody should misuse’

Anupam Kher has broken his silence on the ongoing CJP-led student protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The veteran actor took to X to share a video of himself in which he expressed support for the students' demands. At the same time, Anupam warned the student protesters not to let external groups hijack their movement or use it to further their own political agenda.

'No student should go through this'

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher spoke about CJP-protest. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)

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The actor addressed the students in Hindi and spoke about the lathi-charge they faced during their protest march on Monday. The students are protesting to demand the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after NEET paper leak and for educational reforms. Anupam said in Hindi, "Dear students, I was very sad looking at the videos of the protest. No student should go through this when they just want to express their demand. I was also a student once, and I have also asked questions to the authorities. So, I understand your restlessness, anger and your hopes for the future very well. I think a student protest is the most honest protest of all. Students are just worried about their future, their rights, and improving the country. I support you all from my heart."

'Be careful of political agendas'

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{{^usCountry}} Warning the students against political parties using their movement as a tool to further their own agendas, he said, "But I want to say this thing as a big brother to you all, when external parties start entering your protest, especially political parties, who want to register their presence in every protest. Their aim is not to advance your cause, but to fulfil their own vested interests. You should be careful in this case. You might feel in the beginning that the more people join you, your protest will get more powerful, but it is not like that always. Many times, these same people start using your voices; they are just there to serve their political agendas. Later, the cause doesn’t remain with you; they take away the cameras and slogans with them. In this case, you and your protest suffer your truth suffers." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Warning the students against political parties using their movement as a tool to further their own agendas, he said, "But I want to say this thing as a big brother to you all, when external parties start entering your protest, especially political parties, who want to register their presence in every protest. Their aim is not to advance your cause, but to fulfil their own vested interests. You should be careful in this case. You might feel in the beginning that the more people join you, your protest will get more powerful, but it is not like that always. Many times, these same people start using your voices; they are just there to serve their political agendas. Later, the cause doesn’t remain with you; they take away the cameras and slogans with them. In this case, you and your protest suffer your truth suffers." {{/usCountry}}

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He concluded by saying, "This protest should be yours alone, and should not be used for a political agenda. It is your right to ask questions in a democracy, and it is also your right to hold demonstrations and protest, but you should be careful that nobody else misuses your voice."

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'Don't let your protest become a tool in hands of others'

Anupam shared the video with a caption in Hindi, which translates to: "Students represent the greatest hope of any nation. Their voices must be heard, understood, and respected. I have just one plea: do not let your struggle, your cause, or your ideas become a tool in the hands of others. This message is not for or against anyone; rather, it is in support of the future of our youth. Stay safe, stay informed, and always trust your own judgment. Jai Hind!"