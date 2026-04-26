Anupam Kher calls Michael ‘magic’ amid negative reviews, praises Jaafar Jackson's performance: ‘I was whistling’

The biopic of pop sensation Michael Jackson has become the talk of the town since its release on April 23. While the film opened to negative reviews from critics, fans appear to have embraced it. Recently, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan defended the film, and now Anupam Kher has shared his review, praising Jaafar Jackson’s performance and revealing that he was whistling in the theatre while watching it.

Anupam Kher reviews Jaafar Jackson's Michael

Anupam Kher praises Jaafar Jackson's performance in Michael.

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On Sunday, Anupam Kher shared a video on X, in which he reviewed Michael. He said, “It’s not a film, it’s like a river which is flowing, and this river has no destination. It’s like a feeling, you feel it throughout the film. You cry with the film, you feel bad for him, and by the time the performances start, you are dancing. I don’t know much about English music, but I met him once. I had the fortune of meeting him, and it was a dramatic meeting.”

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{{^usCountry}} He further revealed how the film made him feel childlike and praised Jaafar’s performance, saying, “In every sequence, I was whistling. I am like a child right now, to feel that somebody like that lived in our lifetime. And Jaafar Jackson, oh my God, it’s one of the finest performances I have seen in my entire career. He is Michael Jackson. The whole crowd in the auditorium was dancing, whistling, laughing and crying.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further revealed how the film made him feel childlike and praised Jaafar’s performance, saying, “In every sequence, I was whistling. I am like a child right now, to feel that somebody like that lived in our lifetime. And Jaafar Jackson, oh my God, it’s one of the finest performances I have seen in my entire career. He is Michael Jackson. The whole crowd in the auditorium was dancing, whistling, laughing and crying.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He went on to describe Michael Jackson as a wonder of the world and urged audiences to watch the film in theatres. Defending the film amid negative reviews, he wrote, “MICHAEL IS MAGIC: Last night I watched the biopic Michael on the one and only Michael Jackson. Phenomenal. Inspiring. Deeply moving. I must confess, I don’t understand English music as much as I understand emotions. But with Michael Jackson, language was never a barrier. Just like Charlie Chaplin, he spoke directly to the heart. And the heart understands everything.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He went on to describe Michael Jackson as a wonder of the world and urged audiences to watch the film in theatres. Defending the film amid negative reviews, he wrote, “MICHAEL IS MAGIC: Last night I watched the biopic Michael on the one and only Michael Jackson. Phenomenal. Inspiring. Deeply moving. I must confess, I don’t understand English music as much as I understand emotions. But with Michael Jackson, language was never a barrier. Just like Charlie Chaplin, he spoke directly to the heart. And the heart understands everything.” {{/usCountry}}

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He added that it wasn’t just the music or performances that stayed with him, but the pop icon’s journey. “A life. And life is never perfect. It has its ups and downs, its struggles and its shadows. But if a life can inspire millions across generations, countries and languages, then it is nothing short of magical. Sometimes I feel critics forget that. They judge moments, not journeys. And journeys are messy, beautiful, unpredictable—just like life itself. I came out of the film feeling grateful… There will never be another Michael Jackson. And maybe that’s the point. And Jaafar Jackson as Michael is unbelievably amazing and outstanding! Jai Ho!”

Farah Khan had earlier expressed her support for the film, urging audiences to watch it in theatres and strongly criticising the negative reviews, even calling for an Oscar for Jaafar Jackson’s performance.

About Michael

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Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, Michael stars Jaafar Jackson portraying his late uncle. The film also features Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo in key roles. It traces Michael Jackson’s journey from Gary, Indiana, to global superstardom—covering his early days with the Jackson 5, his breakthrough album Off the Wall, and his meteoric rise with Thriller. Despite lukewarm critical reception, the film has performed well commercially, opening to around $30 million overseas, including paid previews, with approximately $700,000 coming from India.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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