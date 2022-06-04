Anupam Kher chats with autorickshaw driver, meets kids on his way; fans say 'So much love in such short time'

Anupam Kher has shared a new video from one of his recent autorickshaw rides in Mumbai. The actor had a conversation with the autorickshaw driver as well as his young friends whom he usually meets during his morning walk. The actor is seen talking to them in the video and offering sweets from the box he was carrying. Also read: Anupam Kher shares pic with The Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar, fans call it 'a crossover we never expected'. See post

Sharing the video on Instagram, Anupam wrote, “Auto Rickshaw ride, my morning walk friends, driver Dubey ji and the streets of Mumbai! Pitaji kahte they, ‘duniya me sabse aasan kaam hai kisi ko khush karna (my father used to say there is nothing easier than making someone happy).’ Watch this and enjoy. Like I did! #Happiness #Joy #MentalPeace.”

The video shows Anupam sitting in the auto with his face behind the camera. He is seen chatting with the driver who introduces himself and says that he was about to confirm with him if he was indeed Anupam Kher himself. Soon after, some kids spot the actor and greet him, calling him, “uncle” with big smiles on their faces. They ask him when did he return to the city and how he's feeling. As Anupam points at a boy with a vermillion tika on his forehead and asks what did he pray for at the temple, the boy says he prayed for "good knowledge".

He chats with another boy and his kin about why his family left for their village. After asking him the details of what was bothering them, he finally bids all of them goodbye but not before clicking selfies with them. He also offers them patisa (sweets) from the box he was carrying with him.

A fan reacted to the video, “It's really good to see that you have friends from the street and you take care of them too. Keep it up sir, that's the real meaning of life. Sharing happiness with those who value it.” Another said, “Sir you are so kind and humble.” One more fan said, “You are really a sweetheart sir, lots of love to you, you are so down to earth.” A comment also read, “Can you imagine? So much love in such short time.”

Anupam recently came from Los Angeles after a work trip. He was last seen in The Kashmir Files, which turned out to be a blockbuster. He recently wrapped up filming for Uunchai.

