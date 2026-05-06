‘Maine kya bigaada hai?': As BJP leader mocks TMC with ‘Anupam Kher ke baal’ jibe, actor responds

In the aftermath of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election results, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a victory over the Trinamool Congress (TMC), a remark involving Anupam Kher has unexpectedly grabbed attention online. West Bengal BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya took a sharp dig at the TMC, claiming that the party would “never return to power in Bengal”, and in doing so, he quipped that even Anupam Kher could regrow hair, but TMC can't return to power in the state.

What the BJP leader said

Anupam Kher reacts to BJP leader's remark about him regrowing hair.

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On Tuesday, while addressing the press a day after the results, the BJP leader said, "Aasman jameen pe aa sakta hai, samundar aasman pe chadh sakta hai, Anupam Kher ke sir pe phir se baal aa sakta hai, lekin Trinamool Congress satta me aaye ho hi nahi sakta hai (Even the impossible might happen: the sky may fall to the ground, the sea may rise to the sky, even Anupam Kher’s bald head might grow hair, but the TMC will never return to power in Bengal)", adding that the party’s exit from the state was “inevitable and irreversible.”

Anupam Kher reacts

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing the video on Instagram, Anupam Kher reacted with humour and wrote, "Arre bhaiya ji! Maine aapka kya bigaada hai! Kyun aap chahte ho ki mere sir par baal aa jaayein! Maujooda halaat mein janmon tak nahi chaahunga! Jai Shri Ram! (Oh brother! What harm have I done to you? Why do you want hair to grow on my head! In the current situation, I wouldn’t want that even in a hundred lifetimes! Jai Shri Ram!)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing the video on Instagram, Anupam Kher reacted with humour and wrote, "Arre bhaiya ji! Maine aapka kya bigaada hai! Kyun aap chahte ho ki mere sir par baal aa jaayein! Maujooda halaat mein janmon tak nahi chaahunga! Jai Shri Ram! (Oh brother! What harm have I done to you? Why do you want hair to grow on my head! In the current situation, I wouldn’t want that even in a hundred lifetimes! Jai Shri Ram!)." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} His witty comeback amused many on social media, with actor Kangana Ranaut reacting with laughing emojis. Fans also joined in, praising his sense of humour. One user wrote, "Overall He Loves you and Modi Ji both so can't hide his feelings." Another commented, "What a hilarious reply sir." A third added, "Actor so goated, that people have started giving examples of him." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His witty comeback amused many on social media, with actor Kangana Ranaut reacting with laughing emojis. Fans also joined in, praising his sense of humour. One user wrote, "Overall He Loves you and Modi Ji both so can't hide his feelings." Another commented, "What a hilarious reply sir." A third added, "Actor so goated, that people have started giving examples of him." {{/usCountry}}

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The remark came against the backdrop of BJP’s sweeping electoral win, with the party securing 207 out of 293 seats. In comparison, the TMC saw a significant decline, dropping to 80 seats from its dominant 215-seat tally in 2021. Notably, the BJP had won just 77 seats in the previous election, marking a dramatic rise in its performance.

About Anupam Kher’s upcoming work

On the professional front, Anupam Kher will next be seen in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. Directed by Prashant Bhagia, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath and Raj Hiremath. A sequel to the 2006 cult classic, the film also stars Boman Irani, Parvin Dabas and Ranvir Shorey in key roles. It is scheduled to release in theatres on August 28.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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