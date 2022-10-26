Anupam Kher lauds Rishi Sunak, says it's a matter of pride he became PM of UK 'jisne hum par 200 saal raaj kiya'

Actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday lauded Rishi Sunak for becoming the first Indian-origin prime minister of the United Kingdom. Taking to Instagram, Anupam posted several pictures of Rishi Sunak and also penned a note. Britain's Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak became the first Indian-origin UK PM, less than two months after he lost to Liz Truss in the Tory leadership race. After Liz stepped down just 45 days into office, she became the shortest-serving British PM.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first photo, shared by Anupam, Rishi shook hands with King Charles III after meeting him at Buckingham Palace in London recently. The next picture featured Rishi, his wife Akshata Murthy and their children – Krishna Sunak and Anoushka Sunak. In the third photo, Rishi stood inside his office. He waved to a crowd in the last picture.

Anupam posted several pictures of Rishi and also penned a note.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the pictures, Anupam captioned the post, "Sawaal yeh nahi ki @rishisunakmp Hindu hai, Muslim hai, Sikh hai, ya Isayi hai. Garv ki baat yeh honi chahiye ki ek mulath Bhartiya humari desh ki azaadi ke 75 warsh mein us desh ka prime minister bana hai, jisne hum par laghbhag 200 saal raaj kiya (The question isn't that if @rishisunakmp is Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or Christian. It should be a matter of pride that an Indian origin, on the 75th year of our independence, became Prime Minister of that country which ruled over us for 200 years)."

"Every Indian should celebrate this achievement! Jai Hind (folded hands emoji). He also added the hashtags – ‘kuch bhi ho sakta hai (anything can happen)’, ‘Indian’ and ‘prime minister’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, actor Amitabh Bachchan also shared a post on Instagram after Rishi became the UK PM. Amitabh posted a photo of himself sitting on a chair in a grey hoodie. He wrote, "Jai Bharat .. now the UK finally has a new viceroy as its Prime Minister from the Mother Country."

Anupam and Amitabh will be seen together in the upcoming family entertainer film Uunchai alongside Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Parineeti Chopra and Nafisa Ali Sodhi. Helmed by Sooraj Barjtaya the film is all set to hit the theatres on November 11.

Anupam has several other films in the pipeline including Emergency, Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay and The Signature. Fans will also see Anupam in the Telugu drama Tiger Nageswara Rao, which is headlined by Ravi Teja.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON