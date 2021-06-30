Anupam Kher on wife Kirron’s health: She is doing much better, has got best doctors around her

The announcement of actor-politician Kirron Kher fighting with cancer earlier this year got her fans and well-wishers worried. Now, her husband and actor Anupam Kher has come forward bearing good news about her health.

“She is much better,” Anupam replies when one asks about her health, and goes on to give a peek into how the family is dealing with the health crisis.

“It is a very natural phenomena to support people near you, and that is what I have been doing. Aur baaki toh kuch nahi kar sakte hum. Doctors are doing their best job. We have got the best doctors around and I can only be positive and optimistic and believe in the brilliance of doctors and pray,” he says.

The actor continues, “My brother is also a cancer survivor, [so there is hope]. Being optimistic and choosing to be happy always helps in every way”.

Back in April, Anupam released a statement revealing that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, and is currently undergoing treatment. Lately, she has been making special appearances with her wit in Instagram videos of her son, Sikandar Kher.

The whole family is leaning on optimism to find some strength in this fight, reveals Anupam.

“Optimism does help in the fight. My grandfather used to say, ‘Don’t go through the problem twice. Once when you are thinking about it, and next when you are going through it’. So, mein uske baare mein itna kyun sochun,” mentions the 66-year-old.

He feels that it’s the only way to live, and recalls one more of grandfather’s lessons of wisdom, which is “you can be happy by thinking how many people are worse than you or you can be sad thinking how many people are better than you”.

“It is the upbringing of our parents. The time we spent living together in a joint family, when life was slow and held back. We were not always playing with mobile phones. We took out time for each other and that helps a lot,” says the actor, who recently narrated a documentary, Bhuj: The Day India Shook.