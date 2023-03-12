Anupam Kher visits Kalighat Temple in Kolkata to pray for late friend Satish Kaushik; shares video. Watch

Actor Anupam Kher was in Kolkata, days after his friend, filmmaker-actor Satish Kaushik died in Delhi. He sought blessings at the city's famous Kalighat Temple and shared a video from the premises. Anupam said he prayed for his late friend Satish at the temple. Also read: Satish Kaushik death: Delhi Police waiting for postmortem report of actor, yet to confirm cause of death

The video begins with Anupam Kher greeting his followers with folded hands. He wore a red kurta with a red tika on his forehead and garlands around his neck. He was surrounded by men, while exiting the temple, after offering his prayers.

In the video, Anupam said, “Aaj mai Kalighat Temple mein Ma Kali ke darshan ke liye aya. Sab bhakto se mulakat ki aur sabke liye prathna ki. Mere dost Satish Kaushik ke aatma ki shanti ke liye prathna ki (I have come to Kalighat Temple today to seek blessings from Goddess Kali. I have met devotees here and prayed for everyone, including my friend Satish Kaushik's departed soul)."

Sharing the video Anupam wrote in the caption, “Today, I felt grateful to have darshan of Maa Kali in Kolkata's great Kalighat temple. Prayed for the integrity of the country and all of you. Prayed for the peace of soul of my friend Satish Kaushik. The history of temples in the country is amazing! Hail mother Goddess Kali!”

Satish Kaushik was 67-years-old, when he died in Delhi of an alleged heart attack on Thursday. The ame day, the last rites of the late actor were held at the Versova crematorium in the presence of his family and close friends, including actor Anupam Kher.

After Satish's death, Anupam had written on social media, “I know 'death is the ultimate truth of this world!' But I never thought in my dream that I would write this about my best friend Satish Kaushik while I was alive. Such a sudden full stop on 45 years of friendship!! Life will never be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!”

Meanwhile, according to news agency ANI, Satish Kaushik celebrated Holi with his friends, after which he went to sleep at around 9:30 pm and his health deteriorated around midnight. He reportedly called his manager and told him that he was having difficulty in breathing. His manager took him to Fortis Hospital in Gurugram, where he died at 1.43 am despite being given Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). His post-mortem report suggested the cause of death was cardiac arrest due to coronary artery blockage, which is associated with coronary artery diseases.

