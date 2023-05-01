Anupam Kher recalls meeting Kirron when she was still married: ‘She had problems in marriage, things began to change...'

Actor Anupam Kher recently talked about meeting wife Kirron Kher, when she was married to her first husband. Anupam said that he was a ‘simple village boy’, while Kiran was already a ‘star’, when they met in Chandigarh. He also revealed that there was no connection between them. However, things changed when Kirron ‘started facing problems in her marriage’. Also read: Anupam Kher is inspired by 72-year-old background artiste's enthusiasm, asks her for a dance

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher will celebrate their 38th wedding anniversary in August this year.

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher got married in 1985. Kirron was previously married to Gautam Berry and had a son Sikandar Kher in 1981. Anupam was also previously married to actor Madhumalti Kapoor.

Talking about meeting Kirron, Anupam Kher recently told the news agency ANI, "She was a star already then. She was doing theatres, she was working in movies. She is an MA first class first. I met her in Chandigarh. I was a simple village boy. Apparently, there was no connection between us. She was married then and had Sikandar (Kher). We used to be best of friends and we did theatres together. Later when she had problems in marriage, I was ditched by the person I was going with, and then things started to change. But we always remain best friends first."

In the same interview, Anupam also talked about his biggest fear and how he overcame the anxiety of failure. He said, “If you ask me about my biggest fear, it is the fear of losing memory. If you don't have memory, you have nothing. Dilip Saab (Kumar) lost his memory. He was an amazing person, an amazing storyteller, a person with vast knowledge of many things.” “When I didn't have work, even then I knew I was a brilliant actor. This confidence comes from education. I am a well-read person. Mein acting school me itna ghis chukka tha (I have worked hard in my acting school days). I always knew I am a brilliant actor. I have a collection of 14000 books. If you read books in any field, you would know your craft. You won't fear failure,” he also said when asked whether he ever felt the anxiety of failure during his career.

Anupam Kher was last seen in Shiv Shastri Balboa. He has The Vaccine War, Emergency, Kaagaz 2, Metro In Dino, IB 71 and The Signature in his pipeline.

