Anupam Kher's mother Dulari goes 'oye saale' as he tries to take back the saree gifted by his friends. Watch

Actor Anupam Kher shared a new video revealing his mother Dulari Kher's reaction after he tried to take back a saree gifted to her by his friends. Taking to Instagram, Anupam posted the video featuring himself, Dulari and his sister-in-law Reema Kher. In the video, Dulari said, "Thank you. Jisne diya usko Bhagwan khush rakhe (May God bless the person who gifted me this)." (Also Read | Anupam Kher decodes the ‘only way one can look taller than Khali', fans call them 'bade miyan-chote miyan'. See pics)

Dulari then pointed at her saree, then at Reema's outfit and said, "Yeh hai na yeh moti hai lekin yeh patli hai (This is a heavier fabric than that)." Anupam asked her, "Kaun moti hai (Who's fat)?" and she said it was the saree. The actor added that he thought she was talking about herself. She replied, "Main nahi moti hun, main theek hun (I'm not fat, I'm fine)."

Next, Dulari asked Anupam, "Yeh picture banayi unhone di mujhe (The person who made the film gifted this)?" Anupam responded, "Nahi unhone toh abhi nahi di hai. Woh bhi denge (No, it wasn't gifted by him. Should he also gift)?" She laughed and said, "Mujhe apne bacche denge woh kyun denge (Why should he gift, my children will give me)?" She was seemingly talking about The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri.

Anupam asked Dulari if she loved saree from her youth. She said, "Bachpan mein tha, par tab tha nahi (Earlier I had but we didn't have it)" and Anupam added, "Paese nahi the. Ab jab paese aaye toh...(You didn't have money then. Now when you do have money...)." She shook her head saying now she doesn't have much interest in sarees.

As Anupam asked what she is interested in now, Dulari replied, "Paath mein (In books)." Teasing his mother, Anupam tried to take away the saree and said, "Toh rehne dun yeh wapas lelun yeh (Should I take it back)?" She grabbed it and told him, "Oye saale. Pehle laayi phir wapas leta hai (Hey. First you give it to me and then try to take it away)."

Sharing the clip, Anupam captioned the post in Hindi, "The way she snatched the saree. My friends sent sarees to mother and my sister-in-law Reema. Mother should have ended the conversation by saying thank you only. But this cannot happen. Dulari went on many topics. As she usually does. But the end part of this video is amazing. You are likely to burst into laughter. Enjoy! #DulariRocks #Saree #Gift #Hilarious."

Meanwhile, Anupam was last seen in Vivek's The Kashmir Files alongside Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni, and others. The film, which released on March 11, was based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley during the 1990s.

Anupam is currently busy shooting for Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. He recently signed a new international show titled The Son In Law. It also stars Reema Sampat, Chris Sullivan and Meera Simhan.

