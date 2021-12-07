Anupam Kher’s prank backfires as he tells his mom ‘Sikandar got married’; she says at least he didn’t run away. Watch

Anupam Kher had expected his mother to react in shock when he told her that his step son Sikandar Kher has tied the knot without informing them. He tried to play a prank on her by showing her a picture of Sikandar dressed up as a groom. However, her reaction was totally unexpected and instead left Anupam surprised. He went on to call her the most progressive woman in the world.

Sharing a video on Twitter, Anupam wrote in Hindi, "Mother killed my prank. @sikandarkher sent 1 wedding photo from the shoot. I jokingly showed the photo to my mother and said that Sikandar got married without informing us, thinking she would be upset. But…. You too will be stunned to hear her words! Jai Ho. Most progressive #DulariRocks."

The video shows Anupam and his mom Dulari sitting on a couch. Anupam informs her with a disappointed look on his face that his son Sikandar has married without informing them. She reacted, “Bahut achi baat hai (this is very good).” She asks him in return that why isn't he happy about it and tells him that he should thank god for the same.

When Anupam tells her that he is tense about it, she says, “Why are you tense? Look at me, my blood has increased in a minute.”

She even adds, “When girls can do it, why can't boys. Even girls run away, you should be thankful that he has at least informed you, otherwise he would have run away.” A surprised Anupam calls her the most progressive woman in the world.

He finally tells her that it was all a prank but she goes on to add, “He is my grandson, 'do it, don't tell us just do it'. We will do what we have to do.” She then sees the picture of the supposedly bride and reacts, “Such a beautiful girl.” Anupam tells her how Sikandar had sent the picture from a shoot and had expected her to go in shock. And she reacts, “He won't do it, he is such a fool.”