Anupam Kher says he fumbled while taking Pandit Shivkumar Sharma's name during his radio job: Became an actor after that

Actor Anupam Kher shared a video on his Instagram handle in the memory of late Santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma. Actor Amitabh Bachchan also penned a heartfelt note for him on his blog. Shivkumar died on Tuesday morning following a heart attack at his Pali Hill residence here. The 83-year-old musician was cremated with full state honours in the presence of family and close friends on Wednesday. Also Read: Pandit Shivkumar Sharma funeral: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi pay last respects

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing a video and a monochrome photo of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, Anupam wrote, “Pandit Shivkumar Sharma had a major role behind my acting career. My heart grieves. God makes very less such people. May his soul rest in peace and may his family stay strong."

In the video, Anupam said, “Today I am in Los Angeles, when I came here I got to know about the death of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma. I have a lot of memories with him. While I was doing my first job at All India Radio, as an announcer, I fumbled while taking his name on-air during the show and after that I left my job and became and actor."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, “Whenever I used to meet him after that, I used to tell him that if that day I wouldn't have fumbled while taking his name then I would still be an announcer and not an actor."

Actor Juhi Chawla also tweeted a photo of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma and wrote, “Rest in peace Shivji.” Actor Amitabh Bachchan also penned an emotional note in memory of the late musician on his blog. Shivkumar Sharma was one-half of the music composer duo Shiv-Hari. He gave music for several of Yash Chopra's films like Silsila, Lamhe, Chandni, and Darr. Amitabh Bachchan starred in Silsila while Juhi featured in Darr.

Amitabh wrote, “There is the passing away of the Maestro , ShivKumar Sharma, who played the santoor, a special instrument, from the valleys of Kashmir .. who designed so many film musics for me and many others .. continued success after success , numbs you from the pain of pain .. as also the reverse .. Shivkumar ji , who played the 'santoor' in its brilliance .. who put his heart and soul into whatever he took up .. humble despite his incredible presence .. and the talent of a genius.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shivkumar Sharma, one of India's most well known classical musicians, was credited for taking santoor, the folk instrument from Jammu and Kashmir, to the global stage. He received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1986, followed by the Padma Shri in 1991, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2001.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON