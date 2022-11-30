Anupam Kher says he 'prayed for everybody’s well-being' at Siddhivinayak Temple amid The Kashmir Files-IFFI row

Actor Anupam Kher has shared pictures as he visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai and said that he 'prayed for everybody’s well-being'. Anupam's post comes amid the ongoing The Kashmir Files-IFFI row. Taking to Instagram, Anupam on Wednesday morning posted the photos, which were clicked inside the temple. (Also Read | Anupam Kher says Nadav Lapid is 'vulgar and opportunist' amid The Kashmir Files-IFFI controversy)

In the first photo, Anupam held a photo frame in one hand while he had a paper with The Signature, his upcoming film, written on it, in his other hand. Anupam smiled as he posed along with a priest for the camera.

The next photo featured the deity. The last picture showed Anupam praying with folded hands as he closed his eyes. For the visit, Anupam opted for a half-sleeved shirt and black pants. He also had a piece of cloth with mantras written on it around his neck and a tika (mark) on his forehead.

Sharing the photos, Anupam captioned the post, "Went to pray at #Siddhivinayak temple yesterday! Prayed for everybody’s well-being. And for my new completed film #TheSignature directed by @gajendraahire_goda! Jai Bajrang Bali!" He also added the hashtags--pray, blessing, Hanumanji, and The Signature.

Recently, Anupam reacted after Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid commented that his film The Kashmir Files was a "propaganda and vulgar". Nadav talked made the comment at the closing ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India in Goa. Anupam said, during a media interaction on Tuesday, “I feel that in every country those who exercise freedom of speech, do have some set of people who think they will use a platform like this to address their private opinion."

He also added, "Well, if you don't like the movie you are most welcome to say it. But if you are a jury member you should be responsible enough to not use a platform like this to put forward such remarks. I think it's a 'vulgar' remark by that person. And who himself is vulgar and is an opportunist who used this platform to put forth his 'propaganda' or whatever he believes in.” The Kashmir Files is about the exodus and killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley three decades ago. The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and others.

The actor was recently seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. He also has Emergency and Telugu drama Tiger Nageswara Rao, headlined by Ravi Teja, in the pipeline. Apart from these, Anupam will also be seen in Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay, directed by Ashok G. The film also stars Sai Manjrekar, Ila Arun and marks the film debut of singer Guru Randhawa.

