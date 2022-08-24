Anupam Kher says ‘meri to nikal padi’ as his film Karthikeya 2 also becomes box office hit after The Kashmir Files

Anupam Kher is on cloud nine after his second release post the success of The Kashmir Files is also a hit at the box office. The actor plays the role of Dr Dhanvanthri Vedpathak in Telugu film Karthikeya 2, which has already collected ₹16.30 crore for its Hindi version. Also read: Anupam Kher calls himself and Kartik Aaryan ‘superstars’, justifies the title: 'Time is changing'

Sharing his still from the film on Instagram, Anupam wrote, "Meri to nikal padi dosto (I am on a roll) The Kashmir Files ke baad meri Karthikeya 2 film bhi blockbuster hai!! (After The Kashmir Files, my Karthikeya 2 is also a blockbuster) Congratulations @abhishekofficl @actor_nikhil @chandoomondeti @anupamaparameswaran96 and entire team for this Epic and well deserved Success! Sach mein kujh bhi ho sakta hai (really, anything can happen) #bookyourticketsnow #InTheatresNow."

Anupam Kher shared a post about his latest release, Karthikeya 2.

Karthikeya 2 is a mystery adventure film written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The film revolves around Dr Karthikeya (Nikhil Siddhartha) who is on a quest to find the lost anklet of Lord Krishna. The film also stars Anupama Parameswaran and Srinivasa Reddy.

Karthikeya 2 had collected ₹48 crore worldwide in its first week of release. Sharing the latest box office figures of the film's Hindi version, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, “#Karthikeya2 remains the first choice of moviegoers... Continues to score in mass pockets... [Week 2] Fri ₹2.46 crore, Sat ₹3.04 crore, Sun ₹4.07 crore, Mon ₹98 lakh. Total: ₹16.30 cr. #India biz. Hindi version.”

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma was all praise for the film and even compared director Chandoo Mondeti to SS Rajamouli. He tweeted on Saturday, “Actor Nikhil's Karthikeya 2, produced by @abhishekofficl on second Friday doing double collections of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan proves that K2 (Karthikeya 2) is a bigger blockbuster than @ssrajamouli's RRR and @Prashant_neel's KGF2… Congrats to @chandoomondeti.”

Anupam's earlier release of this year, The Kashmir Files, is the highest grossing Hindi film of 2022 with collections of over ₹300 crore. It is directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

