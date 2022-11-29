Anupam Kher says Nadav Lapid is 'vulgar and opportunist' amid The Kashmir Files-IFFI controversy

Anupam Kher has labelled Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid as ‘vulgar and opportunist’ after the latter's comment on the actor's film The Kashmir Files. Nadav had termed the film as "propaganda and vulgar" Monday evening. He spoke at the closing ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India in Goa. (Also read: Vivek Agnihotri shares video note after IFFI row)

Anupam responded to the statement and said in a media interaction held on Tuesday, “I feel that in every country those who exercise freedom of speech, do have some set of people who think they will use a platform like this to address their private opinion."

He added, "Well, if you don't like the movie you are most welcome to say it. But if you are a jury member you should be responsible enough to not use a platform like this to put forward such remarks. I think it's a 'vulgar' remark by that person. And who himself is vulgar and is an opportunist who used this platform to put forth his 'propaganda' or whatever he believes in.”

The Kashmir Files is about the exodus and killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley three decades ago. It also features Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and others.

Anupam also said, "Truth doesn't get impacted by such things. One person or 10 people don't impact the whole country. Pain brings people together. I got messages from Israel and they said wonderful things."

In his speech at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022, Nadav Lapid - the jury head - had said, “All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie 'The Kashmir Files'. It felt to us like a propaganda and vulgar movie that was inappropriate for an artistic and competitive section of such a prestigious film festival."

“I feel comfortable to openly share this feeling with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion which is essential for art and life.”

Earlier in the day, Anupam also shared a video on social media and said that some people do not like seeing truth as is, and see it only with their "favourite colour and smell". He also said, “They wish to see the truth of Kashmir with rose-tinted glasses, as they have done for the past 30 years. Now with the film, their lies are exposed. If you cannot see the truth for what it is, shut your eyes but do not make fun of it. We are the victims of that truth, it is a part of our lives.”

Anupam added, “India and Israel are friends and have been the victims of terrorism. A common Israeli understands the pain, but each country has traitors.” The actor also tweeted his views just hours after Nadav's statement and claimed it was “pre-planned”.

