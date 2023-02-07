Anupam Kher shares pic as he meets Karan Singh, says he asked him ‘kaese ho Panditji?': Nobody has addressed me...

Actor Anupam Kher expressed his happiness as he recently met former union minister and Congress leader Dr Karan Singh at the Delhi airport. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Anupam also shared a picture of the duo. In the photo, Anupam stood next to Dr Singh as they smiled for the camera. (Also Read | Anupam Kher takes an auto ride in Delhi as he heads for Shiv Shastri Balboa premiere)

Anupam was dressed in a white shirt under a blue jacket and denims. He also carried a bag. Dr Singh was seen in a black outfit and a cap. Anupam geo-tagged the location as the T3 terminal of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Anupam captioned the post, "It was so wonderful to meet Dr Karan Singh ji at the airport!"

He also wrote, "His asking me, 'Kaese ho Panditji (How are you Panditji)' made me happy! Nobody has addressed me like that! And then he casually added, '92 years ka hogaya hoon (I am 92 years now)'. It was so inspirational! Especially when we are releasing Shiv Shastri Balboa with the similar theme of 'age is just a number!" He also added the hashtags – scholar, humbled and respect.

Anupam will be next seen in the upcoming family entertainer Shiv Shastri Balboa alongside actor Neena Gupta. The plot of the film revolves around its central character Shiv Shastri, a retiree from India and a big fan of the movie Rocky. He moves to the USA and ends up on an unexpected road trip with Neena's character through the American heartland which teaches that it's never too old to reinvent yourself.

Recently, talking about the film Anupam told news agency ANI, "It is a story of two people whose lives are going through major ups and downs and they are unaware of it. But they work together. There's a famous Hollywood crime film named Bonnie and Clyde and though our characters are not that but they still become Bonnie and Clyde."

Helmed by Ajayan Venugopalan, Shiv Shastri Balboa also stars Jugal Hansraj, Nargis Fakhri and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. It is set to hit the theatres on February 10.

