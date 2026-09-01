'Hair today gone tomorrow': Anupam Kher shaves off his signature moustache for new role, shares pics

Actor Anupam Kher is all set to be seen in a new avatar in one of his upcoming projects. For the character, the veteran actor had to bid goodbye to his signature moustache.

Anupam Kher shaves off his moustache

Anupam Kher shared pictures of his new look.

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While shaving off his moustache wasn't easy, as it has always given him a sense of comfort, Kher is now enjoying his new look and seems to be liking the transformation.

"I rarely shave off my moustache. It has always given me the comforting feeling that, technically, I do have hair!! But a film demanded a new look, so the moustache had to make the sacrifice. And I must confess... I'm quite liking these pictures without it! What do you think? Should the moustache make a comeback, or enjoy an extended holiday? #HairTodayGoneTomorrow #Moustache," Kher posted, sharing a few pictures in which he is seen flaunting his new look.

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Anupam Kher's 555th film

{{^usCountry}} Though Kher did not reveal which film he shaved off his moustache for, it appears that the new look could be for his 555th film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Though Kher did not reveal which film he shaved off his moustache for, it appears that the new look could be for his 555th film. {{/usCountry}}

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On Tuesday, the actor shared a poster on Instagram, announcing his "landmark 555th film". However, he did not reveal the title, cast or any other details about the project, asking fans to wait for the right time.

Sharing the announcement, Kher wrote that he had been keeping the news to himself for some time and wanted to reveal it only when the time was right. "ANNOUNCEMENT!! Some things are better kept close to the heart for a little while!! Because the joy of revealing them at the right time is something else!," he wrote. Kher then revealed that the upcoming project will mark his 555th film. He also asked fans to enjoy the suspense along with him until more details are announced.

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"So, for now, all I will say is: I am delighted to announce my landmark 555th film. Details at the right time. Till then, please allow me to enjoy the suspense too! Jai Ho!," the actor added.