Anupam Kher sings Zara Si Aahat Hoti Hai, tweaks it for Covid times. Watch video

Anupam Kher has tweaked the yesteryear song Zara Si Aaht Hoti Hai to suit the era of the coronavirus pandemic that we are facing right now. He also posted a video of himself singing the tweaked version on his Facebook page. Reminding that people who took two doses of the vaccine are also getting infected again, Anupam Kher urged everyone to ‘mask up’.

In the video, Anupam sings, "Zara si kharkharahat hoti hai to dil sochta hai kahi ye wo to nahi, kahi ye wo to nahi (The slightest of scat in the throat makes me fear if I got it)." Sharing the video, Anupam wrote, "Even after two vaccinations!! #MaskUp #SafeDistance #MaskUpIndia #Omicron." The song featured in Dharmendra and Balraj Sahni's 1964 film Haqeeqat.

The original lyrics were: “Zara si aahat aati hai, to dil sochta hai Kahin ye wo to nahi, kahin ye wo to nahi. (I hear the slightest of sound and think ‘is it him?’)” Lata Mangeshkar sang the song that was written by Kaifi Azmi.

Many actors and filmmakers are getting infected with the coronavirus. Kubbra Sait and Vishal Dadlani revealed on Friday that they have tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier, Nora Fatehi, John Abraham and his wife, Swara Bhasker and her family, Lakshmi Manchu, Arjun Kapoor, sister Anshula Kapoor and Malaika Arora and Ekta Kapoor has also tested positive for coronavirus.

TV actors Nakuul Mehta, Shikha Singh, Drashti Dhami, Sharad Malhotra and Arjun Bijlani also tested positive for Covid-19. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan had tested positive for the coronavirus and she has now recovered. Shanaya Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey and Maheep Kapoor also tested positive for Covid-19.

Veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife had to be hospitalized after they tested positive for coronavirus. They have now been discharged from the Mumbai hospital.

Anupam will soon be seen in Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files. The film is based on the "genocide" of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files was initially scheduled for a theatrical release on January 26, 2022.

Anupam also has Uunchaai in the pipeline. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, and Boman Irani.

