Emotional Anupam Kher wipes his tears as he sits next to Satish Kaushik's body in ambulance

On Thursday morning, Anupam Kher confirmed the sad news that his good friend Satish Kaushik died of a heart attack in Delhi. The actor and filmmaker was 66. Anupam stayed by his friend's side in the ambulance as Satish's body was taken for the last rites at the Versova crematorium in Mumbai in the evening. In a video, the actor could be seen getting emotional and wiping his tears away as he rode in the ambulance with Satish. (Also read: Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, Raj Babbar reach Satish Kaushik's Mumbai home to meet his family)

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, a sombre Anupam is seated in the ambulance as they prepare to leave for the crematorium. At one point, he gets overwhelmed and is emotional as he wipes away tears, first with his hands and later uses a handkerchief.

Anupam Kher and Satish had worked together numerous times in their careers and remained friends for 45 years. The veteran actor arrived with the rest of the Bollywood film industry to pay his respects to Satish's family at their Mumbai home. Besides Anupam, celebrities like Javed Akhtar, Raj Babbar, Ashoke Pandit, Vikrant Massey, Tanvi Azmi, Johnny Lever, Alka Yagnik and Anup Soni all stopped by his Versova home to pay their condolences.

Earlier in the day, Anupam had tweeted, "I know that death is the ultimate truth but never in my dreams I thought that I would have to write that about my best friend Satish Kaushik. A sudden full stop to 45 years of friendship. Life will never be the same without you Satish! Om Shanti."

The Bollywood film industry from Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, Hansal Mehta and Ali Fazal all shared their messages of condolences on Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wrote on Twitter, "“Pained by the untimely demise of noted film personality Shri Satish Kaushik Ji. He was a creative genius who won hearts thanks to his wonderful acting and direction. His works will continue to entertain audiences. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Satish last attended Javed's Holi party on Tuesday where he met up with several colleagues from the film industry. He shared on Twitter, "Colourful Happy Fun #Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @Javedakhtarjadu @babaazmi @AzmiShabana @tanviazmi.. met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @RichaChadha.. wishing Happy Holi to everyone #friendship #festival #Holi2023 #colors."

