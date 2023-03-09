Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, Raj Babbar reach Satish Kaushik's Mumbai home to meet his family

Bollywood celebrities including Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, Raj Babbar, Ashoke Pandit, and Anup Soni among others arrived at late actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik's home in Mumbai. Satish died at the age of 67 in Delhi following a heart attack. (Also Read | Mr India's Calendar to Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana, Kashiram in Ram Lakhan: Satish Kaushik’s iconic movie roles)

Javed Akhtar reached Satish's residence in his car along with his friend to meet Satish's family. Raj Babbar was seen with his family members including his son Aarya Babbar. Anupam spoke to reporters outside Satish's home.

He said, "He was an unbelievable, brilliant actor. Both of us come from lower-class families & reached this stage through sheer hard work...He was fantastic, and touched people's lives. It'll be difficult for me to deal with this loss."

As reported by news agency ANI, the mortal remains of Satish will be brought to Mumbai for his final rites. His body was taken to Delhi's Deen Dayal Hospital for post-mortem examination.

On March 7, Satish Kaushik attended the Holi bash of Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar in Mumbai. His photos and videos at the party were doing the rounds on the internet. A day later, he travelled to Delhi on Wednesday to attend a close friend's Holi party when he reportedly fell sick, ANI quoted its sources as saying.

Anupam Kher, a close friend of Satish, was the first one to share the news of his death on social media in the early hours of Thursday morning.. In a tweet in Hindi, Anupam wrote, "I know 'death is the ultimate truth of this world! But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

Following this, several Bollywood celebs including Kangana Ranaut, Hansal Mehta, Farah Khan and Arbaaz Khan among others, also poured their condolences on social media.

Satish Kaushik was a versatile actor, writer, director, and producer, who made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as Mr India, Saajan Chale Sasural, and Judaai.

Over the years, Satish established himself as one of the most sought-after character actors in Bollywood, often playing supporting roles that were integral to the plot. He was also known for his work as a writer and director, having directed films such as Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja and Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain.

