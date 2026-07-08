Anupam Kher speaks on Ram temple donation theft, says accused must be caught and punished

Amid the ongoing Ram Mandir donation embezzlement controversy, actor Anupam Kher arrived to visit the temple before shooting for his next movie Shri Ram Bhoomi. He said those responsible for the alleged theft of donation money at the Ram temple in Ayodhya should be caught and punished, adding that the controversy should not affect the temple's sanctity.

What Anupam said

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has spoken on the Ram Mandir donation theft. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Anupam told PTI, “Our new film, Shri Ram Bhoomi, begins shooting today in Ayodhya. How can any new work begin without the blessings of Ram Lalla and Lord Hanuman? That is why I have come here to seek their blessings and to pray for the health, peace, and happiness of everyone.”

When asked about the alleged scam, which has sparked a major political storm, the actor said thieves exist everywhere. "It does not reduce the dignity or prestige of the temple. It took 500 years for this temple to be established. If a few people indulge in such acts, it should not affect the temple's sanctity.

"If there's a theft in a house, you don't blame or abandon the house itself. What happened was wrong and should never have happened. But Sanatan Dharma and Lord Ram have existed since ancient times, across the ages. Those responsible for it must certainly be caught and punished," the actor said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Anupam Kher, who ventured into Bollywood with 1982 Hindi movie Aagman, has starred in over 500 films in his decades-long career. He recently directed the film, Tanvi the Great. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anupam Kher, who ventured into Bollywood with 1982 Hindi movie Aagman, has starred in over 500 films in his decades-long career. He recently directed the film, Tanvi the Great. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Details about the investigation

Meanwhile, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust on Monday accepted the resignations of General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, saying the decision was taken in accordance with the trust's constitution. Taking to X, Rai posted a handwritten letter on X, claiming that he had so far chosen to remain silent on the Ram Temple donation row “as per the wishes of the trust”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“There has been much speculation regarding the theft that occurred during the counting of donations from the donation box at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex since June 6, 2026, and I have personally faced various unfair allegations. I chose to remain silent because, as per the Trust's wishes, an SIT (Special Investigation Team) submitted its preliminary report for verification. That report has now been made public,” he wrote in Hindi.

He urged everyone to wait for the SIT's final decision, saying that “appropriate responses” should be given “only after the investigation is completed”. “I have been serving in Ayodhya through the organisation since October 1991. My public life of about 45 years has always been like an open book, wherever I have worked. I respectfully bow before the truth,” he further said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The SIT is examining the financial trail, the movement of cash and valuables, the role of individuals entrusted with handling donations, and the administrative approvals governing the disposal of jewellery. Investigators are expected to question trustees, officials associated with donation management, and others involved in handling the ornaments to establish whether the melting of jewellery followed authorised procedures or was carried out without proper approval.