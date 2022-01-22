Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anupam Kher talks about his torn ligament as he admires Anil Kapoor’s office and his ‘American accent’ in new video

Anupam  Kher has revealed that he injured his leg and tore his ligament. He also shared a video from his visit to Anil Kapoor's house.
Anupam Kher has shared a video and opened up on his torn ligament.
Published on Jan 22, 2022 12:28 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Anupam Kher has shared a video on Twitter and revealed that he has injured his leg. His neighbour, actor Anil Kapoor also featured in the video, and Anupam could not restrain himself from admiring Anil's posture, though the latter could not be seen in the video.

In the video, the camera moved towards Anupam, after having shown us his reflection in the glass doors of Anil's house. Anil can be heard asking, "How is the morning?" and Anupam responds, "Fantastic. And, the environment that you have created in your house, on the third floor, which is your office. It is beautiful, it is nice. I like it and I also like the posture you are sitting in."

The camera then panned above Anupam's head to show us the greenery around. The balcony where Anupam was seen sitting, also had a few plants. As the camera moved, Anil said, "This is a posture for all the yogis and saints. (This is how) They sit and attain nirvana."

Anupam then interrupted to say, "I wish I could sit in that posture for sometime but unfortunately..." He pointed towards his left leg and Anil then asked him about it. Anupam said, "It is better, I am getting a bucket full of ice for it." Anil then signed off saying, "I wish you all the best, of health and safety. I love you."

Sharing the video on Twitter on Saturday morning, Anupam wrote, "Coffee, torn ligament and American accent! Sunday morning with my friend @AnilKapoor! Enjoy!" He later corrected himself and wrote, “Saturday morning. Dard ne shanivar ko itvar bana diya dosto (My pain made me write Sunday instead of Saturday).”

Earlier, Anupam had shared a short video on Instagram which showed him dipping his foot in a bucket full of ice. He captioned it, "When you tear your ligament and people laugh when you tell them how?"

His son Sikander Kher was quick to respond with, "It is pretty ridiculous and a little bit of a laughing matter to be honest."

