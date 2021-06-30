Anupam Kher wishes Naseeruddin Shah good health, year after being called a 'clown' by him

Actor Anupam Kher has shared a tweet, wishing Naseeruddin Shah a quick recovery from pneumonia. Naseer was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital earlier this week.

Anupam Kher tweeted, "Sir Naseeruddin Shah sahib!! Pneumonia is seeking importance so it has decided to stick with you for a couple of days. Give it a quick shake off and get well!! Looking forward to working with you since a long time. Take care of yourself! Prayers for your good health." The comments are especially surprising considering last year's bitter row between the two of them.

In an interview, Naseer had called Anupam a sycophant and a 'clown'. Talking about Anupam's pro-government stance on social media, Naseer had told The Wire, "Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don’t think he needs to be taken seriously. He’s a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NFD and FTII can attest to his sycophantic nature. It’s in his blood, he can’t help it.”

Anupam, in retaliation, released a long video on the comments. “Despite achieving so much success, you have spent your entire life in frustration. If you can criticise Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli, then I am sure I am in great company," he had said.

Naseer's condition, meanwhile, is stable. A leading daily quoted his manager as saying, "He has been in the hospital for two days. He's under medical supervision. He was brought in for pneumonia. There was a patch found in his lungs and it became necessary for him to be hospitalised immediately. His condition is stable and he's responding well to the treatment."

The actor was hospitalised after a patch was found in his lungs. His wife Ratna Pathak Shah and his children are by his side.