Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anupam Kher wishes Naseeruddin Shah good health, year after being called a 'clown' by him
bollywood

Anupam Kher wishes Naseeruddin Shah good health, year after being called a 'clown' by him

Actor Anupam Kher has wished Naseeruddin Shah a quick recovery after the latter was hospitalised for pneumonia.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Anupam Kher has tweeted his good wished for Naseeruddin Shah.

Actor Anupam Kher has shared a tweet, wishing Naseeruddin Shah a quick recovery from pneumonia. Naseer was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital earlier this week.

Anupam Kher tweeted, "Sir Naseeruddin Shah sahib!! Pneumonia is seeking importance so it has decided to stick with you for a couple of days. Give it a quick shake off and get well!! Looking forward to working with you since a long time. Take care of yourself! Prayers for your good health." The comments are especially surprising considering last year's bitter row between the two of them.

In an interview, Naseer had called Anupam a sycophant and a 'clown'. Talking about Anupam's pro-government stance on social media, Naseer had told The Wire, "Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don’t think he needs to be taken seriously. He’s a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NFD and FTII can attest to his sycophantic nature. It’s in his blood, he can’t help it.”

Anupam, in retaliation, released a long video on the comments. “Despite achieving so much success, you have spent your entire life in frustration. If you can criticise Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli, then I am sure I am in great company," he had said.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu shuts down attacks against Kareena Kapoor for hiking her fee to play Sita: 'If it was a man...'

Naseer's condition, meanwhile, is stable. A leading daily quoted his manager as saying, "He has been in the hospital for two days. He's under medical supervision. He was brought in for pneumonia. There was a patch found in his lungs and it became necessary for him to be hospitalised immediately. His condition is stable and he's responding well to the treatment."

The actor was hospitalised after a patch was found in his lungs. His wife Ratna Pathak Shah and his children are by his side.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anupam kher naseeruddin shah

Related Stories

bollywood

Naseeruddin Shah hospitalised for pneumonia, manager says he's responding well

PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 12:07 PM IST
bollywood

Naseeruddin Shah said no when his mother asked whether he wanted Ratna Pathak Shah to change her religion after marriage

PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:31 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Sisters honour dad with tattoos of his last note to them. Watch moving video

Flippers up! Astronaut shares fun moment with toy penguin in ISS. Watch

Pride of lions gets spooked by tiny crab. Video goes viral

Ranveer Singh’s new dramatic look prompts hilarious memes on Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP