Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anurag Basu on sob stories on reality shows: They’re pure and organic, you can’t put fake emotions
bollywood

Anurag Basu on sob stories on reality shows: They’re pure and organic, you can’t put fake emotions

Director Anurag Basu, who currently is a judge on a dance reality show, feels that reality shows involving children , in particular, cannot be exaggerated or scripted.
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 08:20 PM IST
Filmmaker Anurag Basu has judged several reality shows.

Are reality shows all about sob stories and drama? Does talent really gets its due over TRPs? There has been a raging debate for sometime now around these questions.

Ask filmmaker Anurag Basu, who has judged reality shows in the past, and currently is a judge on a dance reality show, Super Dancers Chapter 4 and he says he wouldn’t be able to talk on behalf of other shows or what happens there.

“But in our show, the participants and what they do, is all organic. Sometimes things get emotional because art is emotional. There’s some dance act, or some situation, people get that. I don’t think our unit is part of exaggeration. We don’t engage in that. As judges, we don’t encourage any story which is not organic or not real,” says Basu.

The 51-year-old, who has helmed films such as Barfi! (2013) and Ludo (2020), adds that while he’s not evading the question about sometimes things going over the top, he cannot make a generalised comment.

“I clearly don’t know how it works on other shows. Honestly, all the shows that I’ve worked with have been for children. They’re pure and organic, you can’t put fake emotions,” he maintains.

Basu says with children, the show can go either way, hence it’s as real as it can get.

“Most of the times, show apne aap shape leta hai. Children are so raw, their personality and their background gives shape. Hum bhi flow mein aa jaate hain aur shoot karte hain unke saath. Har baccha alag hota hai,” points the director.

Basu adds that life stories of some contestants come to the fore because as judges, they genuinely want to know how it has been for that child.

“As judges, we need to know what all has happened between the two episodes. We ask them kya taiyaari ki hai. Enough time is given to talent as well, apart from the stories. In fact, talent ko zyaada time milta hai,” he asserts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP