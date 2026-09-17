Anurag Kashyap calls this the best Hindi film he has seen in a long time, even better than 50% of Cannes and Venice fare

Filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap has been to the Cannes and Venice film festivals, but there’s one Hindi film closer to home that has impressed him more. Reviewing a recent release on his Instagram, Anurag called it the best Hindi film he has seen lately. He also expressed hope that the world discovers the film so it gets the laurels it deserves.

Anurag Kashyap praises this Hindi film

Anurag Kashyap was all praise for this Hindi film that recently released on OTT.

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Anurag took to his Instagram account to sing praises for Babita Singh Reporting, which was released on Prime Video on August 28. “Haven’t seen a better Hindi film in a long time,” he wrote, adding praise for the film’s cast and crew, “So much truth in the lead performance of @nimisha_sajayan and so well written by #amitavyas and directed by by @ambiecka.”

He then compared it to the films he saw at Cannes and Venice, writing, “It’s sad that this film didn’t travel and was released straight on OTT. It’s better than more than fifty percent of the films I saw at Cannes and Venice this year.”

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Reveals what he liked about it

{{^usCountry}} Anurag then detailed what he specifically liked about Babita Singh Reporting, writing, “I wish the world discovers this incredible film about this woman who just has this inherent need to find the truth for herself in an inherently patriarchal world, not the worst of patriarchy that we come across everyday but the one that’s ingrained in us. The supposedly good patriarchal people who don’t recognise their own misogyny.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anurag then detailed what he specifically liked about Babita Singh Reporting, writing, “I wish the world discovers this incredible film about this woman who just has this inherent need to find the truth for herself in an inherently patriarchal world, not the worst of patriarchy that we come across everyday but the one that’s ingrained in us. The supposedly good patriarchal people who don’t recognise their own misogyny.” {{/usCountry}}

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He further added, “And a woman who is dealing with a job that’s been given to her as a charity, a wife who is dealing with her own self, body, home, husband, duty and her search. Finding minute solace in trivial acts of obedience yet defying her well wishers to get to the bottom of her quest so that she can breathe. Beautifully drawn out, incredible film.”

Anurag ended his note with, “Streaming on @primevideoin . Don’t miss it. Kudos to all actors and the whole team . My heart is full.” Nimisha Sajayan, who plays the titular role, commented under his post with heart emojis. Babita Singh Reporting also stars Rajesh Kumar, Anshumaan Pushkar and Barun Sobti. It tells the story of an Assistant Sub-Inspector who is suspended from duty and visits her hometown for a family event. When her childhood friend is found dead, she is hell-bent on discovering the truth.