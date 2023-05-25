Anurag Kashyap fixes Sunny Leone's dress in sweet moment from Cannes premiere of their film Kennedy. Watch

Actor Sunny Leone looked stunning in her champagne dress with high slit and beautiful long train at the Midnight Screening of her film Kennedy during Cannes Film Festival 2023 on Wednesday. While Sunny looked graceful as ever in her outfit, she did need some help from the film's director Anurag Kashyap to give her best red carpet shots to the paparazzi. (Also read: Internet loves Sunny Leone's bold satin gown look for Kennedy premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2023 . Watch)

Sunny Leone and Anurag Kashyap were together with Rahul Bhat at the premiere of Kennedy at Cannes Film Festival.

A video from the Kennedy premiere shows Sunny and Anurag walking the red carpet with Rahul Bhat. As they stopped to pose for the cameras, strong gusty winds made it difficult for Sunny to properly unfurl the train of her dress. Anurag helped her out by trying to set it properly on the red carpet, but it just won't sit. The two then gave up and Sunny let the fabric fly in the wind, perhaps resulting in even better photos.

The film was showcased under the Midnight Screenings section of the prestigious film gala at the Grand Theatre Lumiere. Anurag Kashyap, a Cannes regular, wore a black bandhgala suit. Rahul Bhat donned a classic tuxedo.

Anurag Kashyap's friend and long-time collaborator Vikramaditya Motwane, Kennedy co-producer Kabir Ahuja and veteran filmmaker Sudhir Mishra also attended the premiere of the film.

Sunny's post from Cannes

Sunny took to her official Instagram account to thank the filmmaker for giving her "the proudest moment of my career so far". "Thank you @anuragkashyap10 for this moment! And @itsrahulbhat for letting me share the screen with you in this amazing performance! Love you both! #kennedy @festivaldecannes @zeestudiosofficial," she captioned a series of pictures from the red carpet. In another post, Leone said the premiere of "Kennedy" at Cannes was "an amazing moment" for her and the entire team. "... and I could not be more proud to represent Indian cinema," she added.

About Kennedy

Helmed by Kashyap Kennedy stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal in the lead roles. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption.

Kennedy is amongst the only two films from India this year to be the official selections at the festival this year.

