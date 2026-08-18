Anurag Kashyap flaunts his ‘dimagi nakal’ T-shirt at dinner with Imtiaz Ali; fans want him to sell merch

Filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap showed off his sense of humour during a night out recently. He posted pictures of himself catching up with Imtiaz Ali and a few other friends, but it’s his T-shirt that caught everyone’s attention. The ‘dimagi nakal’ T-shirt he wore seemed to be a play on PM Narendra Modi’s recent call against ‘dimagi naxals’ during his Independence Day speech.

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘dimagi nakal’ T-shirt wins the day

Anurag Kashyap says his 'dimagi nakal' T-shirt caught all attention.

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On Tuesday, Anurag posted pictures from a night out with Imtiaz and a few other friends and family. He wrote, “Family dinner and then my t shirt that drew more attention .. t shirt by @yehhaihindicinema.” The T-shirt in question is red with ‘dimagi nakal’. While ‘dimag’ means brain and ‘nakal’ means copy or imitation, it also means sarcasm or ridicule in Tamil when spoken with a double ‘k’. The T-shirt also has ‘been into this since my school days’ written on it.

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{{^usCountry}} Fans were tickled to see his sense of humour. “I love that t-shirt.. proud to be Dimagi nakal,” joked one, while another wrote, “Anurag, could you consider start selling merchandise.” Some thought that Anurag was back to his ‘old form’ with his sarcasm, while others thought he looked ‘cool’. “Deliberate use of Dimaag with that Dimaagi T-shirt. Love the sarcasm,” joked one, while another thought, “The T-shirt legit deserves all the attention.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans were tickled to see his sense of humour. “I love that t-shirt.. proud to be Dimagi nakal,” joked one, while another wrote, “Anurag, could you consider start selling merchandise.” Some thought that Anurag was back to his ‘old form’ with his sarcasm, while others thought he looked ‘cool’. “Deliberate use of Dimaag with that Dimaagi T-shirt. Love the sarcasm,” joked one, while another thought, “The T-shirt legit deserves all the attention.” {{/usCountry}}

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Some fans were more pumped to see Anurag and Imtiaz together, leaving comments such as, “Anurag Kashyap calling Imtiaz Ali his family is my Roman Empire.”

What is the ‘dimagi naxal’ remark he’s referring to?

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During his Independence Day speech, PM Modi warned the country about ‘dimagi naxals’ who he claimed have entrenched themselves in the system and continue to manipulate policies, as well as pose a threat to society. He urged citizens to ‘identify and isolate’ them. The PM said that the country had succeeded in removing armed Naxalism from the forests but warned that its ideological supporters were seeking opportunities to promote violence and anarchy. His remark sparked a war of words between the Opposition and the BJP.

Anurag Kashyap’s recent work

In 2025, Anurag directed Nishaanchi parts 1 and 2, starring Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto, and Monika Panwar. He also produced Varsha Bharath’s Bad Girl with Anjali Sivaraman in the lead role. This year, he directed Bandar, starring Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, and Sapna Pabbi. He is also producing the Kannada film Vaghachipani. Anurag has ventured into acting, too, and starred in the Telugu film Dacoit: A Love Story with Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur. He has the Tamil film One 2 One lined up.