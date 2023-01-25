Anurag Kashyap heaps praise on Shah Rukh Khan, reviews Pathaan: 'Itna haseen, sundar pehle kabhi laga nahi'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has heaped praise on Shah Rukh Khan after watching the first-day first show of his new film Pathaan. A smiling Anurag told reporters outside the theatre that he has never seen Shah Rukh so beautiful earlier. He also said that he never saw Shah Rukh do action scenes as he did in Pathaan. (Also Read | Pathaan movie review: Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film is high on action, low on logic)

Anurag told reporters, “Shah Rukh Khan itna haseen, itna sundar pehle kabhi laga nahi. Toh hum toh usko dekhne aaye the aur dil khush ho gaya. Aur itna khatarnak action hai, Shah Rukh ke liye pehli baar aisa role hai. Mujhe nahi lagta unhone is tarah ka action pehle kiya hai (I've never seen Shah Rukh Khan so beautiful. So we came to see him and we are very happy. The action sequence is so dangerous, it is the first time Shah Rukh did such a role. I don't think he has ever done this kind of action)."

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Pathaan doesn't bore you but does seem a tad stretched in the second half when you're longing to arrive at the climax. There are some dialogues that make you laugh or sound too heavy, but the overall writing isn't impressive enough to leave a mark. Pathaan is high on action but it's better if you do not question the logic behind gravity-defying lifts and drops for there's none. They are a visual treat and a spectacle that immerses you without even trying too hard. It gets a bit too unrealistic at times, but that's what you get when filmmakers try to mount a film on the scale of a Hollywood actioner."

A spy action thriller, Pathaan is helmed by Siddharth Anand. It is a part of Aditya Chopra's spy universe. The film stars Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana. The film released in theatres on Wednesday. The film opened to packed theatres in the country.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said Pathaan sold about 556,000 tickets on the first day, just behind record-setter Baahubali 2's 650,000 on the first day. The film is being shown on 8000 screens, 2,500 of which are abroad where Shah Rukh has a strong following.

