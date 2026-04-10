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Anurag Kashyap says Ranveer Singh clipped his stomach to feel pain in Lootera: ‘Didn't do Dhurandhar numbers but...’

In a recent interview, Anurag Kashyap spoke about Ranveer Singh amid the praise he is getting for Dhurandhar 2, lauding his dedication to the craft.

Apr 10, 2026 08:28 am IST
Written by Sugandha Rawal
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Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has praised Ranveer Singh for the widespread acclaim he is receiving for his dedication to the craft following Dhurandhar. However, Anurag pointed out that this level of commitment is nothing new for the actor and recalled an incident when he clipped his stomach for a scene in Lootera.

Anurag on Ranveer

At the moment, Ranveer Singh is getting plaudits for his performance in Dhurandhar films.

Anurag, who produced Ranveer’s Lootera, which also featured Sonakshi Sinha, spoke about Ranveer, lauding his dedication to the craft during a conversation with Miss Malini.

"We are hearing stories about Dhurandhar and how he and Arjun Rampal injured and hurt each other. So, that's how far they went for the role, and the film got amazing numbers, right? But Ranveer Singh, in his second film Lootera, when he gets shot in the climax and to feel that right feeling, he took a clip without telling anyone and clipped himself on the stomach,” Anurag said.

The director added, “He went so far as an actor to create that, we had to take him to the hospital. The film didn't do the numbers of Dhurandhar, but it's that man's conviction. He didn't share his pain with anyone. Nobody came to know till he couldn't move."

Ranveer’s career high

Anurag is known for his films like Gangs of Wasseypur, which has attained cult status among film buffs. His last directorial releases were Kennedy and Nishaanchi. After being screened at the MAMI Film Festival in 2023, Kennedy, the noir thriller finally released in India on Zee5 on February 20, 2026. Kennedy is a thriller with Rahul Bhat in the titular role, alongside Sunny Leone. The film follows a cop who is presumed dead and now works as a hitman for a corrupt senior police officer.

Meanwhile, Anurag is looking forward to his acting debut in Telugu with Dacoit, which stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur.

 
lootera aditya dhar ranveer singh anurag kashyap
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