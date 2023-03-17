Anurag Kashyap responds to Divya Agarwal's request for audition: 'Humbled by this...'

Actor Divya Agarwal, winner of Bigg Boss OTT in 2021, recently wrote an open letter to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, requesting him to let her audition for one of his projects. She has now confirmed that Anurag may not have responded to her request on social media but has promised her personally that he will “reach out for future projects". Also read: Divya Agarwal shares open letter for Anurag Kashyap, asks for an audition: 'Mujhe koi sharam nahi'

Divya Agarwal has finally got a response from Anurag Kashyap.

Divya had shared a video in which she said that she has all kind of random offers like serials and reality shows but she wishes to work with Anurag now. Sharing the video on Instagram, she had written, "This is an open letter to @anuragkashyap10 (red heart emoji) Call me stupid I’m going to say it anyway! Kaam Mangungi sabke saamne mujhe koi sharam nahi (I will ask for work in front of everyone, I am not ashamed) ! #hopeful #grateful."

Sharing Anurag's response to her request, Divya told India Today, “He must have not commented on the video but he did reply to me on Instagram. He said that he is overwhelmed. I said that I am sorry if I caused any trouble because of this entire drama. But he told me that he is overwhelmed and that he will reach out to me if he has any audition for me. His text read, ‘Humbled by this. Will reach out for future projects.'”

Before wining Bigg Boss OTT, Divya has been the runner-up on MTV Splitsvilla 10 in 2017 and has also appeared in Ragini MMS: Returns, Cartel and Abhay.

Last month, Anurag Kashyap saw the release of his romantic film, Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. It starred Karan Mehta and Alaya F in the lead roles and released in theatres on February 3. Vicky Kaushal also had a cameo in the film.

In one of his interviews, the filmmaker had opened up about his frame of mind while making a film. He told ANI, "I am not even trying to create what half of the people are making in the race to break each other's box office records. I am not a part of that race. My responsibility is to tell my story and make the least loss."

