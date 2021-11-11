Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap wishes Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida on birthday with a TikTok challenge

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap posted a video with Imtiaz Ali's daughter, Ida Khan, wishing her a happy 21st birthday. Apart from the video, she also shared a collage of Ida and her's childhood pictures.

On Thursday, Aaliyah shared a video in which she was seen grooving with Ida to TikTok's viral, Linda and Heather Best Friends song. She also shared a collage of their childhood and vacation pictures and captioned it, “Happy 21st birthday to my literal sister. I love you more than you know.”

Aaliyah Kashyap and Ida Khan groove to Linda and Heather Best Friends song. (Instagram)

Aaliyah Kashyap wishes Happy Birthday to her best friend Ida Ali. (Instagram)

Earlier this year, the duo vacationed together in the US. Both the girls shared pictures from the trip on their Instagram Stories. Sharing poolside pictures, Aaliyah wrote: "Staycation at Ryatt Regency, Newport beach with @idaali11." In the pictures, Aaliyah wore a printed black and white swimsuit, basking in the sun, by the poolside.

Aaliyah's father Anurag had once told NDTV in an interview that he would not launch her in movies as she was an“urban kid” while he is a “street” one. But he had said that she would have to learn acting. “She’s an adult, she has to choose, but definitely she has to learn. She can’t wake up one day and say ‘I want to be an actor’.”

Ida, who studies filmmaking at California's Chapman University: Dodge College Of Film And Media Arts shared a short film on YouTube featuring Aaliyah, earlier this year. She made the short film for her school project and talked about it in her Instagram stories. The three-and-a-half-minute-long film, titled Gayatri starred Aaliyah in the titular role. "Just a little short film my friends and I made for school," wrote Ida Ali on her Instagram stories, Giving a shout out to Aaliyah, Ida added: "See Aaliyah Kashyap, people are liking your acting."

In 2017, Ida wrote and directed her first short film titled Lift. Imtiaz shared the short film on Facebook. “Title: Lift. Duration: 12 mins. Written & Directed by Ida Ali. Hope you like it,” he wrote.

