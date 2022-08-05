Is ‘ch***ya’ an abusive word? Anurag Kashyap took a dictionary to Satya screening to convince censor board it isn't

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has revealed that he carried a Hindi dictionary to explain a word to the "censor board" when his1998 film Satya went for screening before the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC). Anurag co-wrote the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer with Saurabh Shukla. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap reacts to Stranger Things comparisons with Dobaara)

Anurag has shared a video which explains how the word 'chu**ya' is not an abusive term, though it is commonly perceived as one. Anurag wrote on Instagram Friday evening, “Bahut bada sach (that is a major truth).. during the censor screening of SATYA I carried a Hindi dictionary to explain the same to the censor board that C****** is not a gaali.” Most fans of the filmmaker dropped laughing emojis in the comment box. One of them also wrote that the word means stupid, for people in Uttar Pradesh.

A glimpse of Anurag Kashyap's post.

The word is commonly perceived as an abuse. However, the dictionary shown in the video by News Laundry says that the word simply means a blockhead or dunce. The video talks about Hindi Sabdsagar, published in Varanasi, and asserts that the dictionary does not hint at the word being vulgar, or abusive.

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, Satya featured Manoj Bajpayee along with JD Chakravarthy, Urmila Matondkar, Aditya Shrivastava and Paresh Rawal. Saurabh Shukla also starred in the film that he co-wrote with Anurag. It defined gangster films for Bollywood and paved way for many other movies about Mumbai goons. It was one of the highest earning films that year. It also gave Manoj his first national film award.

Anurag's recent outing was the Netflix original AK Vs AK. He appeared as an actor in the Netflix film. His previous directorial was Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai. Anurag is now gearing up for the release of his next directorial -Dobaara. He reunited with Manmarziyaan star Taapsee Pannu for the film that is set for a theatrical release on August 19.

