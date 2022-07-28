Anurag Kashyap accepts Dobaara first scene 'hits like Stranger Things' amid comparisons

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and producer Ekta Kapoor have admitted that their upcoming thriller, Dobaaraa has certain scenes similar to Stranger Things, but added that the two projects are not similar. They were speaking at a press conference for the film that features Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap says Bollywood's atmosphere is very restricted)

Anurag Kashyap has directed the film that is written by Nihit Bhave. It also stars Saswata Chatterjee, Rahul Bhatt, Vidusshi Mehra, Nassar, Sukant Goel, Madhurima Roy and Nidhi Singh. It marks the second collaboration between Taapsee and Anurag - they earlier worked together on the 2018 film Manmarziyaan that starred Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan alongside Taapsee.

Ever since the trailer was launched, people have been comparing a few scenes with popular Netflix original Stranger Things. One scene, in particular, where a child is seen riding a bike has caught the attention of many.

A News18 report quoted Anurag as saying, "If you look at the red raincoat, it’s a creation of Prashant Sawant who is my costume person who puts a lot of thought behind everything. So you have to ask this question to him. But trust me, when you see the film, and I felt that the first scene where the kid is on the bicycle, it hits you like Stranger Things but the film is nothing like Stranger Things. But at that moment, you feel finally we have this sci-fi thriller that I thought, ‘oh wow.’ There’s nothing like Stranger Things but you will get that little bit of tingly feeling. The film is actually very emotional."

Ekta added, “Interestingly, you’ll know when the movie unfolds, how it has such… Because sci-fi is a world unexplored so you will always find references with things that resonate."

Dobaara is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage. The upcoming film will debut at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) on August 12. and hit theatres on August 19.

