Anurag Kashyap tweets after Mamata Banerjee bans The Kerala Story in West Bengal: 'It is just wrong'

The Kerala Story was released on May 5 amid criticism of its trailer. Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film featuring Adah Sharma, has been facing opposition in several states. On May 8, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee banned the screening of The Kerala Story in the state. Amid the buzz around The Kerala Story, Anurag Kashyap shared cryptic tweets seemingly talking about the ban. Also read: Mamata Banerjee announces ban on The Kerala Story in West Bengal, film producer reacts

Anurag Kashyap slammed ban on films in his latest tweets after screening of The Kerala Story was banned in West bengal.

Anurag tweeted it is 'just wrong' to ban a film, even if it is 'propaganda'. Earlier, veteran actor Shabana Azmi had also slammed the ban on The Kerala Story. Mamata Banerjee had recently directed the state chief secretary to ensure the film is removed from all screens in West Bengal. She had said the decision was taken to ‘maintain peace in Bengal’ and prevent violence.

Here's what Anurag Kashyap tweeted after The Kerala Story was banned in West Bengal.

Seemingly reacting to the ban of The Kerala Story ban in West Bengal, Anurag Kashyap tweeted on Wednesday, "You agree with the film or not, be it propaganda, counter propaganda, offensive or not, to ban it is just wrong," he tweeted as he shared a quote by French writer and philosopher Voltaire. It read, “I do not agree with what you have to say, but I’ll defend to the death your right to say it."

Further explaining his stance on how to 'fight propaganda', Anurag said 'the right way' to make a point is not banning a film. The filmmaker asked people to watch Afwaah instead. Anurag said that the new film, written and directed by Sudhir Mishra, 'talks against misuse of social media and how inherent prejudice is weaponised to create hatred and unrest.

He tweeted, "You want to fight propaganda. Then go in numbers and see the film that talks against misuse of social media and how inherent prejudice is weaponised to create hatred and unrest. It’s running in cinemas and is called Afwaah. Go make your voice stronger. Go make a point. That’s the right way to fight."

Ever since the trailer for The Kerala Story came out last month, it was criticised for claiming that 32,000 girls from Kerala went missing and joined the terrorist group, ISIS. The film's makers had recently tweaked the trailer on YouTube from being the ‘story of 32,000 women’ to that of 3 women. The trailer originally suggested that the film is based on the stories of more than 32,000 Kerala women, who had allegedly been radicalised by fundamentalists.

