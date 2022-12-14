Anurag Kashyap, Vivek Agnihotri exchange barbs on Twitter over Kantara, Pushpa: ‘Aapki galtI nahi hai...'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took to Twitter to respond to The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri who recently addressed him as ‘Bollywood’s one and only Milord'. Vivek recently reacted to Anurag Kashyap's statement on the impact of films like Kantara and Pushpa in the industry, as quoted by a publication. Now Anurag replied to his tweet. Also read: Vivek Agnihotri disagrees with 'milord' Anurag Kashyap as he slams Kantara and Pushpa

Anurag wrote, “Sir aapki galti nahin hai, aap ki filmon ki research bhi aisi hi hoti hai jaise aapki mere conversations pe tweet hai. Aapka aur aapki media ka bhi same haal hai. Koi nahin next time thoda serious research kar lena (Sir, it isn't your fault, your film researches are done as same as your tweets on my conversations. You and your media are the same. No worries, do some serious research the next time).”

Anurag Kashyap on Twitter.

Earlier, Vivek had shared a news article the headline read: ‘Films like Kantara and Pushpa are destroying the industry: Anurag Kashyap.’ Reacting to it, Vivek said, “I totally totally totally disagree with the views of Bollywood’s one & only Milord. Do you agree?" Many internet users informed the filmmaker that the headline ‘misquoted’ Anurag. "First see the interview ..he is misquoted here actually,” one of them wrote to Vivek.

Anurag Kashyap had recently said in an interview that the success of Nagraj Manjule's Sairat ‘destroyed’ Marathi cinema as everyone wanted to emulate the film to mint money. Sairat was released in 2016. It remains one of the highest-grossing Marathi films.

Anurag told Galatta Plus, "Films like Kantara and Pushpa give you courage to go out and tell your stories. But KGF 2, however big the success, when you try and emulate that and set a project up, that’s when you start heading towards disaster. That’s the bandwagon that Bollywood destroyed itself on. You have to find films that give you courage.”

Anurag's last released film was Dobaaraa, starring Taapsee Pannu. The film received mixed reviews. His next film will be Almost Pyaar With Dj Mohabbat, featuring Alaya F and Karan Mehta. The film was premiered at the Marrakech Film Festival and is slated for a release next month.

Meanwhile, Vivek has started the production work for his upcoming film, The Vaccine War after the success of The Kashmir Files. He has begun with the mahurat shot of the film in Lucknow.

