Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal exchange garlands at wedding after groom arrives with band baaja baraat. Watch

Glimpses of Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal’s wedding are all over the Internet. In a video shared by a paparazzo account from inside the wedding, the bride and the groom can be seen exchanging garlands. Anushka was a beautiful bride in a lilac lehenga while Aditya complemented her in a cream sherwani.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video shows Aditya adorably reaching out for Anushka's hands and smiling ear-to-ear.

Ahead of the wedding, the groom arrived at the venue with band baaja baraat. He was spotted getting off his car and dancing with the baraatis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia Bhatt, who is best friends with the bride's sister Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, was one of the early guests to arrive at the wedding. She was accompanied by her sister Shaheen. Athiya Shetty and Krystle D'Souza, both wearing pink lehengas, also checked into the wedding as early guests.

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal’s wedding was preceded by a sangeet ceremony on Saturday and pre-wedding festivities on Friday. Alia joined the other bridesmaids to set the stage on fire at the sangeet. 'Team Bride' performed to songs such as Chhalka Chhalka Re from the movie Saathiya, Diljit Dosanjh’s Lover and Khaled’s Didi.

Anushka and Aditya also exchanged rings at the event as the couple were cheered on by their family and friends. She looked stunning in a red, sequinned lehenga while Aditya wore a metallic black sherwani.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal sangeet: Bride glows in red, Alia Bhatt and Raveena Tandon deck up for party

The star-studded event was attended by Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt, among others.

At the pre-wedding function on Friday, Alia was joined by her bestie Akansha on the dance floor as she danced to a Daler Mehndi song.

Anushka stepped into Bollywood with the 2015 movie Wedding Pullav. She also featured in 2018 movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu in a supporting role, also starring Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Aditya has acted in films such as Indoo Ki Jawaani, Student Of The Year 2 and Tum Bin 2. The ALTBalaji series Fittrat featured Anushka and Aditya together.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON