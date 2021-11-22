Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal pose as a married couple, see how he wiped her tears before they exchanged garlands

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal are now married. The two tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony on Sunday and posed for the paparazzi after the nuptials.

Anushka wore a lavender lehenga and diamond jewellery while Aditya was in a yellow sherwani and dhoti. She had vermillion on her forehead while posing for the paparazzi along with Aditya.

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal after the wedding. (Varinder Chawla)

A video from the wedding shows the two standing on stage with garlands in their hands. However, Aditya takes out a handkerchief from his pockter and wipes Anushka's tears before the two go on to exchange garlands.

Wishing the two on Instagram Stories along with their wedding picture, Bhumi wrote, “Congratulations. You both are pure love. M out of love.” She wrote another picture of her and her sister Samiksha posing withe the newlyweds. She captioned them as “Mrs and Mr Seal.”

Bhumi Pednekar shared two pics on Instagram Stories.

Several Bollywood celebrities were a part of the wedding which was a multiple-day, star-studded affair. All from Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Krystle D'Souza to Sussanne Khan took part in the wedding celebrations including the sangeet.

Among others who attended the wedding reception were Rakesh Roshan, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, Madhur Bhandarkar with wife, Poonam Dhillon and Varun Dhawan's mom Laali. Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt also joined her at the wedding.

Aditya recently released a music video featuring him and Anushka as a romantic couple. Titled Meri Zindagi Mein, the song is sung by Amit Mishra and written by Sameer Anjaan.

Anushka has featured in a few films including Wedding Pulav and Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Aditya was last seen in Kiara Advani-starrer Indoo Ki Jawani. He has also starred in Student of the Year 2 and Tum Bin 2.