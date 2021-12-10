Anushka Ranjan feels “at home” after wedding to Aditya Seal

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal had a fairytale wedding last month, and Ranjan says she has been in complete bliss ever since.

“Married life treating me fine. It has been so far so good,” shares Ranjan, who dated Student of the Year 2 (2019) actor for four years before tying the knot on November 21.

Talking about how she is coping with the changes of being a married woman now, she says that nothing much has changed.

Explaining the reason, she says, “We bought a home in a different wing of the same building where I have lived before my marriage for the last 17 years. For me I am at home and it is just that my home got expanded. It is like I have got another home attached to the home that I lived in.”

Ranjan, who is the daughter of filmmaker Shashi Ranjan and is the sister of Akansha Ranjan, reveals that she meets her family all the time. “We all hang out together. My dog also goes back and forth. It couldn’t have been more ideal and happier situation for me,” she adds.

The actor had all her celeb friends attend her wedding festivities including the likes of Ali Bhatt, Athiya Shetty, Masaba Gupta, Vaani Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and the happy, vibrant pictures said it all.

“It was not for pictures or for show, but people were genuinely happy for me. More than me my friends are having withdrawal symptoms from the wedding. I have this lovely group of friends and those three days of the wedding were phenomenal. I recently hosted a dinner for the wedding group,” she says.

While things have been great for the newlyweds, Ranjan reveals that they are yet to go on their honeymoon.

“We have not had the time to go. We have been making this house since March last year and we have been having a lot of trouble as we weren’t able to finish it on time. So we decided that before we travel anywhere let’s just make sure that we get the house in order. Once everything is fixed then we will decide araam se where we want to go,” the Wedding Pullav (2015) actor says.

