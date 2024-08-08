Anushka Sharma, Alia to Kareena Kapoor: Security personnel shares Bollywood stars' fresh-faced pics from over the years

Security personnel Sucheta Kumari recently caused a stir online by sharing natural-looking pictures of Bollywood celebrities from over the years. Sucheta's photos with Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and John Abraham caught the attention of movie enthusiasts. Users commented on how their favourite stars have changed over time. (Also read: On Soni Razdan's birthday, Alia Bhatt shares throwback pic, recalls beautiful childhood memory) Fans reacted to throwback pics of security personnel Sucheta Kumari with Bollywood stars.

Fans react to fresh-faced pics of Bollywood stars

Among the pictures shared by Sucheta, Anushka, Alia and Kareena got the maximum reactions on Reddit. A user commented, “Anushka giving pre-transformation nerdy hot girl vibes.” Another user wrote, “I’ve heard that Kareena, Alia, DP & Anushka’s skin is unreal!!! Also heard the same about Ash & though I’ve seen her a bunch, she’s always been caked with makeup so cannot say. I’ve met PZ back in the early 2000s & her skin was unreal! Hardly/no makeup, Flawless & really looked like someone had put a bulb under it. (heart-shaped-eye emoji).” A fan also commented, “I can tell Kareena, Anushka, Preity and Dia Mirza have amazing skin because they have glowing skin even with little to no makeup. Same with Aish, she has really good skin as well.”

Fans were surprised looking at the fresh-faced pics of celebs in Sucheta's Instagram handle.

Fans recalled encounter with their favourite stars and their unreal appearances.

Fans praise Sunny Leone in throwback picture

A user pointed out, “Is it me or is Sunny Leone actually the most stunning person from all the photographs? That’s also a very old pic of Alia I think, she looks practically like a child there.” Another fan wrote, “They’re all young, but without the makeup/clothes, they look even younger than they did on screen around this time. That’s crazy! But ya, they all look great!”

About Sucheta Kumari

Sucheta also posted pictures with Ranbir Kapoor, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Katrina Kaif and Vidya Balan. Apart from sharing her throwback photos with Bollywood artists, she also posts her own reels on her Instagram handle.