Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika are happy duo in Virat Kohli's Women's Day pic: 'They are way stronger than us men'

Cricketer Virat Kohli has shared a new picture of his actor wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika on the occasion of Women's Day. Anushka and Virat welcomed their baby daughter in January.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world."

Anushka announced the name of the little one, along with the first photo of her, in an Instagram post last month. “We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy,” she wrote.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares first pic of newborn son on Women's Day: 'There’s nothing women can’t do'

Virat and Anushk have made a special appeal to the paparazzi not to click pictures of their daughter. Shortly after her birth, they sent a hamper to photographers, along with a note.

“Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support,” the note read.

“While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same,” it added.