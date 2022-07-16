Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli attend music festival in London, chat and pose for pic with fan. See post

Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli attended a music performance of American vocalist Krishna Das in London. Taking to Instagram, a person shared pictures as the couple spoke with their fan at the event. They also posed for a picture with a fan. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma begins filming Chakda ‘Xpress, Virat Kohli reacts)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In one of the photos, Anushka sat with Virat at the event. A person sat with them as they shared a conversation. A woman was also seen listening to their conversation. The festival took place in London's Union Chapel on July 14-15.

In another picture, Anushka and Virat Kohli smiled as they posed for the lens with a fan. For the event, both Anushka and Virat opted for casuals. Anushka wore a cream-coloured top and denims while Virat opted for a full-sleeve white T-shirt and pants.

A person shared pictures as the couple spoke with their fan at the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several pictures and videos posted on Instagram also showed Anushka and Virat walking on the streets of London with their daughter Vamika. In a photo, Virat pushed a stroller as Anushka was seen behind him. Virat has been in the UK for sometime with the Indian cricket team, which is playing a series against England ther

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another photo, Virat spoke to a person as Anushka walked behind them. Anushka wore a colourful shirt with denims, sneakers and a bowl hat. She also carried a fanny bag. Virat opted for a black T-shirt, grey denims and white shoes. A clip also showed the family enjoying a walk.

Anushka will be seen next in Prosit Roy's Chakda Xpress. The film is a sports biopic film, based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It will stream exclusively on Netflix.

She will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022. Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing Chakda Xpress' with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON