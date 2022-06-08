Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli hold hands as they arrive at Mumbai airport; fans call it 'beautiful surprise in morning'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted at Mumbai airport on Wednesday. The couple held hands as they arrived at the airport to jet off to an unknown destination. They also posed for pictures for the paparazzi. Fans were happy to see them out after a long time and called them a power couple. Also Read| Anushka Sharma, prepping for Chakda Xpress, regrets not playing cricket as a kid: 'Aaj aisi haalat nahi hoti'

Anushka was wearing a green shirt and denim shorts for the day of travel, while Virat was in a peach t-shirt and white jeans. Both of them were wearing white sneakers. Virat held Anushka's hand, and also held both of their masks as they arrived at the airport. They held each other close as they posed for the camera with smiles on their faces, before saying thank you to the photographers and putting on their masks. When a paparazzo asked Virat for more pictures, he replied that they are getting late.

Fans took to the comments section to praise the couple. Some called them 'power couple, while many commented, "Favourite couple." A fan wrote, "Morning happiness," and another called their appearance a 'beautiful surprise in morning.'

Anushka Sharma is currently working on her upcoming film Chakda 'Xpress, which is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami-- former captain of India national women's cricket team who is also the second woman cricketer to receive the Padma Shri. Anushka, who is playing the role of a cricketer for the first time, said that she discusses her preparation for the film with her cricketer husband.

She told Harper's Bazaar, "We definitely discuss my progress. Whenever I’ve had a good day learning, I like to share my videos with Virat, to get his feedback. Luckily, he’s not a bowler so I listen to my coach more. But I do turn to Virat for batting tips."

The Prosit Roy directorial will mark Anushka's first film in over four years. She was last seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Zero, which released in 2018. She and Virat welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in January 2021.

