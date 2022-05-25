Anushka Sharma, prepping for Chakda Xpress, regrets not playing cricket as a kid: 'Aaj aisi haalat nahi hoti'

Anushka Sharma is not having the easiest time polishing her cricket skills before she begins shoot for Chakda 'Xpress. On Wednesday, she shared a selfie as she took a short rest after a practice session. The selfie showed her in a white T-shirt with her hair tied in the back. She had her fist against her lips and looked in the camera. (Also read: Anushka Sharma reveals she turns to husband Virat Kohli for batting tips as she preps for Chakda Xpress) Anushka Sharma during practice session.

“Kaash bachpan mein kuch toh cricket khela hota toh aaj haalat aise na hoti (I wish I had played some cricket in my childhood, perhaps then I would not have suffered like this today),” she wrote with her photo. Anushka plays cricket star Jhulan Goswami in the movie.

Chakda 'Xpress was announced in January with a teaser. Talking about the film, Anushka wrote in her post: “Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.”

Anushka recently told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview that she and cricketer-husband Virat Kohli discuss her progress for her new film, as she shows him her cricket videos. She said, "We definitely discuss my progress. Whenever I’ve had a good day learning, I like to share my videos with Virat, to get his feedback. Luckily, he’s not a bowler so I listen to my coach more. But I do turn to Virat for batting tips. "

Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is based on the life of Jhulan, who became the second Indian woman cricketer to receive the Padma Shri, in 2012.

The film marks Anushka's comeback to acting after four years. She was last seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Zero, which released in 2018. She took a long break after that and even welcomed her first child, daughter Vamika.

