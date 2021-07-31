Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli take break from outdoors for a simple lunch date. See pic

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli are flashing big smiles in the latest photo together. On Saturday, Virat took to Instagram Stories to share a new picture with Anushka.

Virat wore a grey sweatshirt and an expensive, golden watch. Anushka wore a black shirt with her favourite 'A' chain and locket around her neck. Her hair fell loose on her shoulders and she rested her face on Virat's for the picture. In front of them, a single dish of chickpea salad is served. Sharing the picture, Virat simply added a dinner plate and 'ok' emoji.

Anushka and Virat with their chickpea salad.

Anushka and Virat are currently in Durham, England, with their daughter Vamika. On Friday, Anushka shared a picture with their entire group, which included cricketers KL Rahul, Ishant Singh, Umesh Yaadav and Athiya Shetty, Tanya Wadhwa and Pratima Singh. Vamika was also a part of the picture, albeit hidden in her stroller.

Anushka captioned the picture, "Dur'hum' saath saath hai", followed by upside-down face and butterfly emojis. KL Rahul also shared a cool picture of the boys, posing on a small flight of stairs. However, he also added a picture of Athiya and the girl, off camera, trying to click the perfect photo.

Anushka has keeping up a steady stream of pictures from the UK. Recently, she shared a photo album, clicked by Athiya. Anushka wore a pair of ripped jeans, a white T-shirt, and a white denim jacket for her day out. She had captioned the pictures, "10 thousand steps and some nice photos on the way." She credited Athiya as the photographer.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra plan arm wrestling match, even 'Nick Jonas' is nervous

Virat and Anushka became first time parents this year in January. Announcing Vamika's name to the Instagram fans and followers, she wrote, "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive. but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy."