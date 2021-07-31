Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli take break from outdoors for a simple lunch date. See pic
bollywood

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli take break from outdoors for a simple lunch date. See pic

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are a happy couple in their latest photo, posted by the cricketer on Instagram.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 31, 2021 09:40 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are seen flashing big smiles in their new picture together.

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli are flashing big smiles in the latest photo together. On Saturday, Virat took to Instagram Stories to share a new picture with Anushka.

Virat wore a grey sweatshirt and an expensive, golden watch. Anushka wore a black shirt with her favourite 'A' chain and locket around her neck. Her hair fell loose on her shoulders and she rested her face on Virat's for the picture. In front of them, a single dish of chickpea salad is served. Sharing the picture, Virat simply added a dinner plate and 'ok' emoji.

Anushka and Virat with their chickpea salad.

Anushka and Virat are currently in Durham, England, with their daughter Vamika. On Friday, Anushka shared a picture with their entire group, which included cricketers KL Rahul, Ishant Singh, Umesh Yaadav and Athiya Shetty, Tanya Wadhwa and Pratima Singh. Vamika was also a part of the picture, albeit hidden in her stroller.

Anushka captioned the picture, "Dur'hum' saath saath hai", followed by upside-down face and butterfly emojis. KL Rahul also shared a cool picture of the boys, posing on a small flight of stairs. However, he also added a picture of Athiya and the girl, off camera, trying to click the perfect photo.

Anushka has keeping up a steady stream of pictures from the UK. Recently, she shared a photo album, clicked by Athiya. Anushka wore a pair of ripped jeans, a white T-shirt, and a white denim jacket for her day out. She had captioned the pictures, "10 thousand steps and some nice photos on the way." She credited Athiya as the photographer.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra plan arm wrestling match, even 'Nick Jonas' is nervous

Virat and Anushka became first time parents this year in January. Announcing Vamika's name to the Instagram fans and followers, she wrote, "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive. but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anushka sharma virat kohli

Related Stories

bollywood

Anushka Sharma's group photo from Durham features Virat Kohli, Vamika, KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty and the whole gang

PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 01:32 PM IST
bollywood

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma feature in KL Rahul’s photo with Athiya Shetty, fan sends love to ‘bhabhi’

PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 10:49 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video

Woman bags world record title for her mouth gap. Watch video

Giant panda cub balances ball on his paws in an adorable way. Watch

Katha Samrat
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP