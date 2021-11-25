Anushka Sharma applauds Priyanka Chopra for cracking jokes on Nick in Jonas Brothers Family Roast: 'How good are you'

Actor Anushka Sharma on Thursday praised actor Priyanka Chopra as she roasted her husband Nick Jonas. Taking to Instagram Stories, Anushka re-shared a post by Priyanka and complimented her Dil Dhadakne Do co-star.

Anushka Sharma, adding the video, wrote, "How good are you in this @priyankachopra!! (two hearts emoji)." Recently, Priyanka and Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas featured in Jonas Brothers Family Roast, a Netflix comedy special.

In the video, Priyanka had said, "I'm honoured and so thrilled actually and tickled to be here tonight to roast my husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers whose names I can never remember. I'm from India a country rich in culture, music and entertainment. So clearly, the Jonas brothers didn't make it over there."

Anushka Sharma re-shared a post by Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka, mentioning their age gap, had also said, “Nick and I have a 10-year age gap. Yes, we do. There are many 90s pop culture references he doesn't understand and I have to explain them to him. Which is fine because we teach each other. We teach other things. He showed me how to use Tik Tok for example. You know, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like.” The actor's dig left the audience in splits.

Priyanka had captioned the post, "Brought my husband and his brothers a nice roast for dinner Perks of being a Jonas #JonasBrothersFamilyRoast is now streaming on @netflix! #ROASTED @jonasbrothers @netflixisajoke." The show was aired amid divorce rumours of Priyanka and Nick. The rumours started after Priyanka removed her second surname, Jonas, last week from her social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Anushka has produced two acclaimed projects--Amazon Prime Video web series Pataal Lok and Netflix movie Bulbbul since 2018. She is now producing Qala, which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut. Anushka was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero, co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

