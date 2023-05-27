Anushka Sharma shares first pics from Cannes red carpet, Virat Kohli reacts and Dia Mirza goes 'uff'. See posts

Actor Anushka Sharma made her red carpet debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on Friday and made heads turn with her stunning look. After making her debut at the festival, Anushka took to Instagram and shared a series of posts. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma makes her debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, looks breathtaking in off-shoulder gown)

Anushka Sharma posted several pictures of herself.

Anushka posted the photos with a white heart emoji. She also tagged her designers and stylists, among others. Anushka added the hashtags ‘walk your worth’ and ‘Cannes 2023’. In the first photo, the actor got inside her car and flashed a big smile. In the other pictures, Anushka gave different expressions, while posing for the camera.

Reactions to Anushka's posts

Reacting to the post, Anushka's husband-cricketer Virat Kohli added heart eyes and red heart emojis. Dia Mirza posted, “Uffffff (red heart and fire emojis).” In the other posts, Anushka smiled and also looked away from the camera while giving different poses. Reacting to the photos, Preity Zinta and Zoya Akhtar dropped red heart emojis.

For the event, Anushka wore an off-shoulder ivory Richard Quinn Couture gown which has hand-crafted embroidery from the in-house atelier and ivory silk taffeta roses. The actor paired it with heels from Gianvito Rossi and a luminous unique piece pear shaped white and yellow diamond drop earrings along with yellow and white diamond rings from Chopard. Anushka completed her look with a sleek hair bun and clean makeup look.

Anushka at Cannes 2023

Anushka was present at Cannes Film Festival 2023 to honour women in cinema. The actor recently met the France ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenin with her husband Virat Kohli at French Embassy, in New Delhi. The ambassador captioned his social media post with a hint of discussing the actor's trip to the festival. Apart from Anushka, Sara Ali Khan, and Mrunal Thakur made their debut at the prestigious podium this year. Aishwarya Rai, and Sunny Leone among others also graced the red carpet.

Anushka will be seen in her upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Xpress. The movie is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Directed by Prosit Roy, the film will stream on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited. Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will produce Chakda Xpress with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz. The film marks the actor's comeback after her last release Zero in 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

