Anushka Sharma lauds Virat Kohli for 'playing through sickness' as he hits first test century in over three years

Actor Anushka Sharma turned the biggest cheerleader for husband, cricketer Virat Kohli for his match-altering century against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. He scored his last Test century against Bangladesh in November 2019. Reacting to Virat's performance, Anushka took to her Instagram Stories and praised Virat for his form even during his sickness. Also read: Anushka Sharma recalls what happened when neighbours Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal invited her and Virat Kohli for dinner

Sharing a video of Virat from the Sunday test match, Anushka wrote, “Playing through sickness with his composure. Inspiring me always.” Meanwhile, celebrating the milestone Virat dedicated his special knock to Anushka.

Anushka Sharma on Virat Kohli's test century.

Kohli had resumed the game after smashing 59 runs on Day 3 of the 4th Test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad. He has scored 27 Test centuries in 141 innings.

Ahead of the Test match, Virat and Anushka were snapped visiting the Ujjain temple. The couple is often seen visiting temples and ashrams with their daughter Vamika. Talking about their last visit to Ujjain temple, news agency ANI quoted Anushka saying about their visit, “We came here to offer prayers and had a good darshan at Mahakaleshwar Temple.”

Anushka and Virat married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after few years of dating. They welcomed daughter Vamika Kohli in January 2021.

Anushka was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film Zero. Directed by Aanand L Rai, it had Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif along with Anushka. Anushka recently featured in a cameo in the Netflix film Qala (2022). She was seen in the song Ghodey Pe Sawaar. The film starred Triptii Dimri, and Swastika Mukherjee and marked Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan's debut in films.

The actor will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika. The film is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami and is directed by Prosit Roy. It is slated to release this year on Netflix and is produced by Anushka's brother Karnesh Ssharma under his banner, Clean Slate Filmz.

